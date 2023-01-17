Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Egan Warming Centers activated Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and any...
Valley River Center model railroad show chugging along through Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Valley River Center model railroad show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday during regular mall hours. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club teams up with the mall once a year for the family-focused event. There are three different model train displays throughout the mall...
Kitchen volunteers needed for Roseburg Senior Center and Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center is asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals for homeless guests when the warming center is offered and on an on-going basis to bring back senior buffets each week from Mondays through Saturdays. The senior center is currently only able...
Newest Killer Burger location hires local artist to paint "Oregon Legends" mural
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
Sherm's Thunderbird Market donates trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On Friday January 20, Steve Olsrud of Sherm’s Thunderbird and Food for Less Markets accompanied one of their semi-trucks as they continue their annual tradition of donating a trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua, the regional food bank for Douglas County operated by UCAN.
WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June
After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
First Dungeness crab catch of the season
EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activates Thursday
The Beds for Freezing Nights warming center in Cottage Grove will be activated Thursday, January 19, the organization announced in a press release. Beds for Freezing Nights will open at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 216 South Third Street, at the corner of South Third and Adams Avenue.
Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball
The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
Two Safeties Returning to Oregon
Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
BLM camera shows wild cats crossing Mill Creek, officials created cat bridge 'by accident'
The Bureau of Land Management caught a bobcat and a cougar on camera in Alsea. Alsea is located in the coast range between Corvallis and Waldport. Officials say they didn't mean to build a cat bridge. Logs were placed around the stream to help rebuild degraded habitat.
