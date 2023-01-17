ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Egan Warming Centers activated Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and any...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley River Center model railroad show chugging along through Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. — The Valley River Center model railroad show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday during regular mall hours. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club teams up with the mall once a year for the family-focused event. There are three different model train displays throughout the mall...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'

EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June

After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

First Dungeness crab catch of the season

EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown

“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activates Thursday

The Beds for Freezing Nights warming center in Cottage Grove will be activated Thursday, January 19, the organization announced in a press release. Beds for Freezing Nights will open at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 216 South Third Street, at the corner of South Third and Adams Avenue.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball

The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.

EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Two Safeties Returning to Oregon

Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy