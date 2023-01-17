Read full article on original website
k105.com
Leitchfield officials exploring building a recreation center
Leitchfield officials are exploring the possibility of constructing a recreation center. The Director of Leitchfield Parks and Recreation, Tammee Saltsman, along with Leitchfield City Council member Dennis Fentress and Grayson County Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Brittany Clemons, presented the idea to the Leitchfield City Council Tuesday night. “I feel this...
k105.com
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 9, 2023
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Elizabeth J. Yoder, 21, and Andy A. Schlabach Jr., 19, both of Summer Shade. Jan. 6, 2023:. Amanda B. Johnson, 29, and Eric...
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
k105.com
Grayson County’s new football district finalized by KHSAA; Cougars to move to District 4
The Grayson County High School football team will have a new district when they kick off the new season in August. The Cougars will be slated in the KHSAA Class 5A District 4, which includes Bullitt Central, North Bullitt, Seneca, and Moore. This move came following a request from the...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
k105.com
Fiscal Court: County to install 23 new fire hydrants, place 2 GC residents on Edmonson Co. Water Dist. Commission, purchase new dump truck
Grayson County Fiscal Court met Thursday for the first time in 2023 and welcomed three new magistrates to the court: Ben Hodges (1st District), Brenda Huffman (3rd District) and Jason Dennis (4th District). Of course, Dennis is not a stranger to county government as he served on Fiscal Court for...
14news.com
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
k105.com
3 people injured, one critically, after restaurant sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Three people have been injured after high winds caused a restaurant sign to fall on a car in Elizabethtown. The incident, according to WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg, occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 local time at the Denny’s restaurant at 2008 North Mulberry Street. The vehicle was not in a parking spot, but apparently driving by the sign to either park in the Denny’s side lot or visit a restaurant adjacent to Denny’s.
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue
UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department confirmed three people have died from a house fire. Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood, and her daughter, 6-year-old Haisley Heath, died in Thursday morning’s fire. The identity of the third victim is unable to be...
wcluradio.com
County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay
GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague
Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
Sheriff: Beaver Dam man arrested for receiving stolen property
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man on January 18, who was a suspect in a series of thefts on December 15 and December 27, 2022. The suspect authorities say, is Phillip Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Pheobe
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Pheobe. This pit mix didn’t come from the best home and was surrendered to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Despite this, she has so much love to give and gets along with anyone and anything she meets. You can give this sweet girl all the love she needs and a forever home today.
spectrumnews1.com
The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is
Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
k105.com
KY AG’s office targeting massage parlors in fight against human trafficking. Hardin Co. parlor eyed.
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday announced an initiative to combat human trafficking in massage parlors. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution (TAPP) has launched the H.O.P.E. Initiative to combat human trafficking in Kentucky. The initiative pushes back against...
wkyufm.org
Second Amendment resolution returns Thursday to Daviess County Fiscal Court
A pro-gun rights group is trying once again to make Daviess County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 114 have passed resolutions re-affirming their oath to uphold the Constitution when it comes to the right to bear arms. The measures state those local governments would oppose any laws...
