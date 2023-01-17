ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
Man dead in Dupont Circle stabbing

WASHINGTON — D.C. homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Dupont Circle Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of P Street – near Hopkins Street. Police at the scene...
DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting

A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center

A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.
