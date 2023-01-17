Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
Man dead in Dupont Circle stabbing
WASHINGTON — D.C. homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Dupont Circle Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of P Street – near Hopkins Street. Police at the scene...
DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
MPD: DC man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old man outside Navy Yard Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested and charged a man for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting outside the Navy Yard Metro Station on Jan. 7. Police say 31-year-old Tyriq Williams of Northwest, D.C. is charged with murder for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Terry Clark of Southeast, D.C.
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
WTOP
1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting
A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
alextimes.com
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center
A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
Son of DC teacher who died after police tasing seeks $50M from LA
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic stop filed a $50 million claim for damages Friday against the city. The claim is required before Keenan Anderson's son can sue...
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Reprehensible' | Police investigating 3 racist incidents in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating three racist incidents in Loudoun County. Two incidents were reported on Thursday and another was reported on Friday. In western Loudoun County, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received several reports of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways...
Montgomery County high school placed on lockdown for reported gun on campus Friday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after there was a report of a gun on campus, the Montgomery County Police Department said. Police responded to a call at 1:54 p.m. about a student with a gun at Albert Einstein High...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.
Police recover body believed to be missing Woodbridge man; 2 suspects arrested
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested in the case of the Woodbridge man who has been missing since December, and investigators believe they've recovered the man's body, the Prince William County Police Department said Thursday night. Jose Abelino Guerrero, 20, was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022....
fox5dc.com
$10,000 reward offered for information on man who broke into DC post office
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who broke into a Northeast D.C. post office earlier this month. Surveillance photos of the suspect appear to show an adult white male of...
WUSA9
