Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Complex
Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested for Allegedly Sneaking Rolling Papers Into Courtroom Amid YSL Case
Yak Gotti’s mother Latasha Kendrick was arrested this week after she attempted to sneak rolling papers into the Fulton County courtroom, WSB-TV reports. Kendrick, 51, was booked into the Fulton County Jail after she allegedly smuggled papers and tobacco products into the courtroom where her son is standing trial, and was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor. Her son is one of the 14 defendants in the sweeping RICO indictment, which also includes Young Thug and other Young Stoner Life Records artists. Gotti has been hit with a number of charges, including the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas Jr. in 2015.
Complex
Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Clutchin My Strap” After Gun Charge Arrest and Release
Lil Tjay dropped a new music video on Thursday, just one day after being released from Rikers Island. The two-minute “Clutchin My Strap” includes footage from the artist’s Monday arrest on a gun possession charge. The JLShotThat-directed effort also shows Lil Tjay performing for huge crowds, working in the studio, rapping in the city, and getting some target practice in.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Complex
Video Allegedly Shows Young Thug Being Handed Percocet by Co-Defendant in Courtroom
Young Thug might be facing more legal problems. According to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, the 31-year-old born Jeffery Lamar Williams is accused of making a hand-to-hand drug exchange during his ongoing RICO trial. Seiden shared court surveillance footage of the alleged transfer between Thug and co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Investigators say...
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Complex
Footage Shows Man Allegedly Trying to Abduct Barista at Drive-Thru, Suspect Arrested
A suspect has been arrested after widely shared footage showed a man attempting to abduct a Washington barista by pulling them through the drive-thru window. Per a report from Seattle outlet KIRO-TV, the suspect in question—who had not been publicly named in reports or official updates at the time of this writing—was taken into custody at his home in the Auburn area on Tuesday. For now, expected charges against the suspect include attempted kidnapping, among others.
Complex
Cardi B on Why She Decided Not to Publicly Address Offset Cheating Rumors
In an extensive new interview, Cardi B explained why she decided against addressing rumors that her husband Offset had cheated on her with various women. In a clip from her interview with Jason Lee for his new Revolt TV series The Jason Lee Show, Cardi was asked why she was “quiet” as the rumors about the Migos rapper spread. “You know why I was quiet? I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do [is] find out the truth,” she told Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked. “You know that I was finding out that truth. So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”
Complex
Man Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Killer to Target Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been arrested after he hired a contract killer who was an undercover U.S. agent to assassinate his estranged wife and her boyfriend, CBS News reports. 46-year-old man Mohammed Chowdhury appeared in federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on one count of murder. According to authorities, someone notified law enforcement in November 2022 that Chowdhury was looking to engage in a murder-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. According to the individual, Chodhury paid someone to conduct the hit, but they took the money and didn’t follow through with what he asked.
Complex
Gloss Up Shares Quality Control Debut ‘Before the Gloss Up’ f/ GloRilla, Icewear Vezzo, and More
Gloss Up has dropped off her debut mixtape The Gloss Up via Quality Control. The 13-song project boasts features from the Memphis native’s IRL best friend GloRilla on the aptly titled “Bestfrenn,” QC signee Icewear Vezzo on “From Cross the Way,” and producer HitKidd—who’s behind GloRilla’s viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”—on “Mad 304.” Fellow Memphis women rappers and Gloss Up’s frequent collaborators K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also show up on “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
Complex
Shakira Allegedly Found Out About Ex Gerard Piqué’s Infidelity After Finding Opened Jam Jar
Shakira allegedly realized her husband Gerard Piqué was cheating on her after she discovered someone had been eating jam inside the couple’s home. As reported by ShowNews Today, Shakira came across the evidence after returning home from traveling. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer noticed that some jam had been eaten, which made her suspicious because Piqué and their two children all hate jam.
Complex
Lil Meech Reveals He Dropped $500,000 on His ‘BMF’ Chain
Lil Meech appeared in the latest installment of GQ’s On The Rocks series, which featured the BMF actor discussing his jewelry collection. Meech, who plays his father Big Meech on 50 Cent’s hit Starz series BMF, showed off his new BMF inspired piece. “I’ve really been into jewelry...
Complex
Jim Jones on Max B and Stack Bundles Not Wanting to ‘Leave the Hood,’ Says He Offered to Buy Them a House
In a new interview with FlipDaScript, Dipset rapper Jim Jones opened up about how he tried to “protect” Max B and Stack Bundles when they started achieving success. “For Stacks and them... I was about to buy Stacks, Max and Melly [Mel Matrix] a whole brownstone in New Jersey,” he said around the six-minute part, as seen above. “None of them wanted to leave the hood. I was not about to waste my money. That was what I offered them, I went shopping for the shit and all that type of shit. … I’m like, ‘You’re bugging! You could go to the hood every day, but you’re gonna be living in Jersey. You’re gonna be living better. And you don’t have to worry about paying for no rent or nothing like that, I’m just tryna get you n****s out the hood.'”
Complex
Tay-K Says He’s Being Treated Like ‘Hamster’ and ‘Ferret’ Behind Bars
Tay-K is speaking out about the conditions he says he’s enduring while behind bars, likening his treatment to that of a “hamster” and a “ferret.”. To recap: Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2019 in connection with the shooting death conviction of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. On Tuesday, the “The Race” artist updated fans via a three-tweet series of updates, starting with opening up about feeling as though he’s “[at] war within.”
Complex
Woman Drunkenly Blows Up Home, Sues Company That Served Her
A Canadian woman drunkenly drove her car into a house, leading to an explosion that caused $10 million in damages. Now the woman is suing the concert venue that served her the alcohol. She’s claiming that the owners are responsible for her drunken mishap. CBC reported that the explosion...
Complex
DJ Dahi Slams Leaker Who Put Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Tracks on Spotify: ‘Y’all Really Dying of Thirst Out Here’
DJ Dahi didn’t bite his tongue. The Los Angeles-born producer hit up Instagram on Thursday to slam the recent leak of Kendrick Lamar tracks, which were seemingly intended for his 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The songs in question appeared on Spotify that day, but were not listed on K-Dot’s official page. Instead a playlist titled “Morale Pack” was posted by user Marozy, who previously uploaded unofficial versions of Kanye West’s “Mr. Miyagi” and “City in the Sky.”
Complex
Premiere: London Rap Riser Nix Northwest Shares Visuals For Feel-Good Number “Sun In My Eyes”
After some time away, rising London rapper Nix Northwest is back with a new jazz-infused single titled “Sun In My Eyes”, which is lifted from his forthcoming debut album, Xin’s Disappearance. The track offers an insight into the life of ‘Xin’—a fictional alter-ego portrayed by Nix across...
Complex
Drake Receives Medical Treatment for Ankle Ahead of Apollo Theater Concerts
Drake won’t let a joint injury hinder his big weekend. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he recently received medical attention for a hurt ankle. The post came days before Drake’s long-awaited two-night engagement at Harlem’s Apollo Theater—an event he has postponed twice.
Complex
Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s ‘Black on Both Sides’ Track “UMI Says”
Joey Badass covered Mos Def’s “UMI Says” in the latest edition of Australian radio station Triple J’s Like a Version series. Backed by a live band featuring rising Zimbabwe-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE, the Brooklyn rapper delivered a smooth cover of the classic ballad, which originally appeared on Mos Def’s 1999 solo debut Black On Both Sides.
