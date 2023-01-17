ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

Georgia's Mike White shares admiration for outgoing Notre Dame coach Mike Brey

Georgia men's basketball coach Mike White spoke highly of longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey after the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish faced off in December, describing Brey as “extended family” given White’s father Kevin hired Brey in South Bend in 2000. Brey’s announcement on Thursday that he will step down following this season drew reactions from many around the sport, White included.
ATHENS, GA
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Greenville brewers pay tribute to a local legend

Jack Brown’s Joint opens in downtown Greenville … Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery … and Das Döner to open in The Village of West Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Jan. 20....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SPARTANBURG, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC

The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
ngtnews.com

Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities

Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
GREER, SC
247Sports

247Sports

