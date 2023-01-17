Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
WATCH: Miami WR Nathaniel Joseph at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver and Miami signee Nathaniel Joseph, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
Key stat shows Georgia won national title despite nation’s toughest schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs ran through the competition throughout the 2022 season and ended the year holding the College Football Playoff national championship trophy, just as they did the previous January. Georgia’s success throughout the season was impressive, and a stat provided by FOX showed the Bulldogs did it against the nation’s top competition.
Georgia's Mike White shares admiration for outgoing Notre Dame coach Mike Brey
Georgia men's basketball coach Mike White spoke highly of longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey after the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish faced off in December, describing Brey as “extended family” given White’s father Kevin hired Brey in South Bend in 2000. Brey’s announcement on Thursday that he will step down following this season drew reactions from many around the sport, White included.
Clemson coaches on the road recruiting
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is on the road this week doing some in-home visits with Tiger signees that didn't enroll in January. The coaches are also making visits to schools of 2024 and 2025 prospects. (...)
Clemson makes the cut for Calhoun
Clemson has made the cut as one of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen has announced his top ten schools. Roswell, Georgia's Daniel Calhoun announced a top ten of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, (...)
Former Tennessee Target Enters The Portal
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, and Tennessee football could be after him.
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
ESPN personalities on how close Clemson is to getting back in the playoff
Clemson’s football program has created such a high standard that even in a year where the Tigers won another ACC title, entered bowl season ranked in the top 10 and played in a New Year’s Six bowl, the (...)
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
'Dex & Barbie T Show' Exits WHZT (Hot 98.1)/Greenville, SC, WKHT (Hot 104.5)/Knoxville
THE DEX & BARBIE T SHOW has announced their exit from SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic sister stations WHZT (HOT 98.1)/GREENVILLE, SC and WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE. MITCHELL has also come off his voice-tracked afternoon shift at SUMMITMEDIA Hot AC WPYA (MIX 97.3)/BIRMINGHAM, AL. The pair has been together at WHZT since JULY 2017 and were added at WKHT in AUGUST 2019.
Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
Air date announced for Food Network show featuring Runway Café in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Runway Café in Greenville has announced an air datefor the restaurant's feature on the show "Restaurant: Impossible" on the Food Network. The episode was filmed in October at the café, which has been open since 2010. The restaurant posted on Facebook that episode will...
Weekly Dish: Greenville brewers pay tribute to a local legend
Jack Brown’s Joint opens in downtown Greenville … Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery … and Das Döner to open in The Village of West Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Jan. 20....
New multi-million dollar sports complex coming to the Upstate
A brand new sports complex is set to bring excitement to one Upstate county. The YMCA is set to open a new 65 acre multi-sport facility in Anderson County. The 7 million dollar project will feature football, baseball and soccer fields.
Spartanburg named among US cities have the worst life expectancy: report
Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson rank among the cities with the worst life expectancy across the United States.
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SC has 2 of the best places to visit around the world in 2023, NY Times says. Can you guess where?
Charleston and Greenville were listed among 52 places around the world as places to visit in 2023 by The New York Times. Greenville was listed as 14th, Charleston 32. They were two of 10 U.S. locales on the list. First place was London, which The Times said offers something for...
New outdoor sports facility coming soon to Anderson County
Big changes to the sports world are coming to Anderson County soon.
This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC
The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities
Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
