Supporters Say Bill Will Help Wyoming Lead The Nation In Digital Asset Registration
The idea that things existing only in a digital world can be worth real money remains a mysterious concept to many. But NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been sold for ridiculously high prices. Take, for example, the $69 million digital collage...
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, January 20, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Celeste Mori who captured the sun climbing over Oyster Ridge in Kemmerer, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo.
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service.
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Should We Be Mad ‘Lost Dakota’ Isn’t Actually Part Of Wyoming?
In the days before Wyoming was known as the Wyoming Territory, the area was known as the Dakota Territory. In the late 1800's the Territory was split into present day North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and of course Wyoming. When the territory was being split up and the Wyoming Territory...
10 Wyoming Urban Legends That Will Keep You Up At Night
These are the stories that most people have heard, many believe are true, but few of them are. Let's have a look at the top 10 Urban Legends of Wyoming and try to decide which ones are actually true. 10). Big Nose George. Was his skin actually made into a...
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!
Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Wyoming Landlords Say National Rent Control Idea Is Awful, Would Create More ‘Slum Lords’
A few dozen progressive lawmakers in Congress want President Joe Biden to enact rent control measures across the nation. Supporters argue inflation and the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are making it hard for many people to afford rent.
House Committee OKs $50 Million Wyoming Outdoor Rec Trust Fund
The potential for backpack tourism in Wyoming once seemed very small. "People said a backpacker would just, in his visit to Wyoming, only change his T-shirt and a $10 dollar bill," Steph Kessler, who works with Wyoming Pathways, told lawmakers on the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. "That is no longer the case today."
Bill Would Remove 75% – 25% Preference Point System For “Big 5” Trophy Game Species
Hunters pursuing Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Wyoming's high country are going gray because it takes so long to draw sheep tags, a Wyoming Game and Fish official told state lawmakers Tuesday. "The average age of a bighorn sheep hunter...
Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the "Green Comet," will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the "Life is a Human Right Act" is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state's abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?
As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
