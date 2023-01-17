Read full article on original website
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana
If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
Crawfish King Cake? It’s for Real and You Can Make Your Own
What could be more Louisiana than crawfish? Okay, maybe King Cake could be, but what if you combined two of Louisiana's favorite and most iconic dishes together as one? I have to admit I was "today years old" when I realized that such a King Cake existed. As many of...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana’s Future
Lovers of Louisiana seafood, particularly oysters and shrimp, will soon be paying even more for these Gulf of Mexico delicacies in the coming months, years, and perhaps even decades. But, in return for those high prices Louisiana may get something even more valuable in return. That something more valuable is our state's vanishing coastline, which I think we can all agree is a little more important than the cost of a shrimp platter or fried oyster po'boy.
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
Ten Interesting Must Know Facts About Louisiana
We live in a great state, with beautiful scenery, amazing animals, great people, and tons of interesting facts that set us apart from the rest of the nation. I'm proud of our state and wanted to share these awesome tidbits with you. Ten Interesting Louisiana Facts You Need to Know.
