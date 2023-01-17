ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees should consider extending star defensive outfielder now

There is a strong argument to make that the Yankees should extend star defensive player Harrison Bader now before he hits free agency in 2024. Health has been a bit of a concern for Bader the past few seasons, playing in 86 games in 2022 and 103 back in 2021. He hasn’t played in over 120 games since 2019, dealing with a plantar fasciitis injury last season that limited his contribution significantly until the playoffs.
Larry Brown Sports

Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams

Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023

Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking

St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th […] The post MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder

The New York Mets and veteran OF Tommy Pham are reportedly in agreement on a contract pending physical, per Andy Martino. The deal is reportedly worth $6 million over 1-year with $2 million in incentives, per Bob Nightengale. The Mets have been looking to add outfield depth. They were reportedly interested in Andrew McCutchen before […] The post Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, NY
OnlyHomers

Cubs Announce Major News

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop

It’s no secret the Atlanta Braves have a farm system that is one of the deepest Major League Baseball has to offer, and Vaughn Grissom is one of those prized prospects. With that talent comes high expectations, and the Braves need Grissom and others to produce quicker than originally expected. The question is where can […] The post Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans

The New York Yankees will be banking on DJ LeMahieu staying healthy in 2023 and playing a key part in their success. He missed part of the second half last season and the playoffs due to a brutal toe injury. But, it appears the veteran infielder is already trending in the right direction with Spring […] The post Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

