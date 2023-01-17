New Iberia Police investigating body found behind apartment complex
NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a body that was found near an apartment complex Monday.
NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daseha Hughes has confirmed that police received a call at 2:37 p.m. about a body found behind Village Park apartment complex.
Police are currently investigating the body found, and are in early stages of the investigation. The victim has not been identified and the cause of death has not been released.
