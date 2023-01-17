ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia Police investigating body found behind apartment complex

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvEgp_0kGqF0cJ00

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a body that was found near an apartment complex Monday.

NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daseha Hughes has confirmed that police received a call at 2:37 p.m. about a body found behind Village Park apartment complex.

VIDEO: Abbeville man arrested after five hour standoff with police

Police are currently investigating the body found, and are in early stages of the investigation. The victim has not been identified and the cause of death has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette

Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
kadn.com

New Iberia Police find body of teen near an apartment complex

New Iberia, La(KADN)- New Iberia Police have just announced that another 14-year-old teen is wanted for that murder. New Iberia Police Department received a call around about a teen body in a tree line between two wooded fences near the village park apartment complex. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas woman arrested after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish Sheriff detectives have arrested a woman after her child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose. According to Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux, Kandice Charles, 31 called police and medics to her home in July 2022 regarding an unresponsive toddler. On arrival, he said, the child was transported to a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say

Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy