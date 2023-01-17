Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
WSFA
U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
alabamanews.net
Wetumpka Marks Four Years Since Devastating Tornado
As people across our area start the recovery process from last Thursday’s tornadoes, people in Wetumpka are marking four years since a tornado left part of their city in ruins. It was January 19, 2019, that a tornado hit, destroying much of an area just across the Coosa River...
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka Storm Donation Center Toured by Federal and State Delegation
Recently Federal and State legislative members representing Elmore and Autauga Counties met to view the tornado damage in areas of Elmore and Autauga Counties. After visiting sites along the tornado track in both counties, the tour ended at the multi county donation center located in Wetumpka. The Donation Center has...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
opelikaobserver.com
WTVM
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
californiaexaminer.net
The Same Family Lost 4 Members In The Alabama Tornado
Officials said on Saturday that four of the nine people killed by the tornado that ripped across Alabama earlier this week belonged to the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) stated in a news release that the four victims were connected and resided at two residences on the same road in Prattville, Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We’ve lost a true freedom fighter’: Community mourns loss of Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris
The community is mourning the loss of District 5 Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris, who served the citizens of Lee County with a dedication to make the community a better place. Harris passed away on Sunday at the age of 71 after complications from a heart attack. He and...
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
police1.com
Wounded Ala. man pulls trooper from car after deadly tornado pins him inside cruiser
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — An eerie feeling fell over a small town in Alabama just before a deadly tornado responsible for killing seven barreled into the city. Yet, through the storm’s violent onslaught, one resident’s story of perseverance and heroism managed to shine through the darkness. As...
