Mercy Drops Dream Center collecting supplies for local schools
The Mercy Dream Drops Center in Portsmouth is making sure no teacher or student feels forgotten. The organization is collecting school supplies.
WebMD
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
Federal money could fund dance classes for underprivileged Pueblo youths
The Sangre De Cristo Arts Center is asking the city of Pueblo for grant funding to expand access to its dance program for the next few years to more low-income children. City council discussed the potential program with the center's interim CEO Andy Sanchez and Nan Wainwright, the director of the dance...
ems1.com
Is EMS-on-demand the next big transformation for the profession?
Learn how MedStar made the jump to an on-demand subscription service that utilizes MIH/CP clinicians You’ve likely heard the term or read the book, “Emergency Medical Services at the Crossroads,” but the reality of that concept has never been more salient than it is right now. For...
Balint highlights affordable housing needs in Williston visit
Balint has made housing one of her top priorities in Congress.
Mica Mountain culinary arts teacher sparks joy of cooking in students
Mica Mountain High School culinary arts teacher Amy De La O is passionate about her job. She loves sharing her joy of cooking with her students.
newsnationnow.com
Smartphones help homeless veterans access housing, health care
(NewsNation) — In the early days of the pandemic, support workers for unhoused veterans faced a huge problem: Their work had always been done in person. “How we were engaging our veterans: visiting them in their apartments to provide case management, going to shelters, outreach to tent encampments,” said Jennifer Nemeth, business operations and staffing coordinator for the Department of Veterans Affairs Homeless Programs Office.
