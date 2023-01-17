Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Des Moines Public Library adds computerized system in 1987
DES MOINES, Iowa — Prior to 1987, it was frustrating sometimes to look through several cards to find a book at the library. That was before the Des Moines Public Library added a computerized system called the public access catalog. Watch the video above to see how this technology...
KCCI.com
TSA found more guns at Des Moines airport in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — More guns are being discovered through security checkpoints at Iowa airports. The TSA says they detected 15 handguns at Des Moines International Airport in 2022. That's an increase from the nine found in 2021. Nationwide the numbers have also increased, with more than 88 percent...
Lawyer for Tipsy Crow owner sends warning letter regarding Facebook posts
Tim Hartman, a local Des Moines business owner, received a letter from Steve McFadden's attorney warning him to stop writing on social media about the bar owner. Hartman was also warned his posts could warrant legal action. State of play: McFadden, who owns several Des Moines-area businesses including Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat, has faced online criticism after several recent criminal charges.He was charged with felony assault in 2021 and with harassment this year after he allegedly hid a GPS tracker inside a woman's vehicle.McFadden was also booked into Polk County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Enforcement Project
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Police Traffic Unit will be working between the 100 block and 1000 block of NE 5th Street. Police say the enforcement project is due to complaints from residents about drivers speeding in that area. The enhanced police presence in the area will have officers looking for all traffic violations, including speeding. The Ankeny Police Department is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
KCCI.com
Stolen car hit by train in Iowa
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the occupants of a stolen car that was hit by a train. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say the car was reported stolen from State Center last night. According to law enforcement,...
KCCI.com
ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa — A money mystery is unfolding behind an apartment complex on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind the building on East Virginia Avenue. "Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
KCCI.com
Residents share plans to revitalize Columbus Park and Indianola Hills neighborhoods
DES MOINES, Iowa — People who live and work in two neighborhoods on Des Moines' south side are sharing their ideas about how to revitalize the area. Chamber of Commerce group, Fuse DSM, is holding a listening tour before it kick-starts revitalization efforts in the Columbus Park and Indianola Hills Neighborhoods.
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
KCCI.com
Grimes experienced record growth in 2022 in this category
GRIMES, Iowa — 2022 was a record year for the city of Grimes. City leaders say Grimes experienced record commercial development growth last year, with over $162 million in new permit valuations. Many of those permits went to restaurants, retail and other services.
Dogs rescued by ARL after found in filthy Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two dogs that were found in a Des Moines home living in filth with no food and water last week were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. On Saturday Jan. 14, officers with the Des Moines Police Department and Animal Control discovered Lexi and Blue shut up in […]
KCCI.com
Hoyt Sherman Place celebrates special milestone
DES MOINES, Iowa — The famous Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines is celebrating a special milestone this year. For its 100th anniversary, the celebration is a year long. The venue hosted its first show on Jan. 21, 1923. A lot has changed in 100 years, but the venue continues to be the spot for music, dance and live performances.
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
KCCI.com
Man sentenced for assaulting West Des Moines woman before she died
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man found guilty of assault causing bodily injury after he was acquitted of a woman's murder has learned his fate. Trisha Kunze died in February after she fell from her third-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say before she died, she...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls beef pot roast dinners for unlabeled food allergy
A Hy-Vee in West Des Moines voluntarily recalled two types of beef pot roast dinners on Wednesday. In a press release sent out by Hy-Vee, Inc., two varieties of Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners were recalled because there was a wheat allergen found in the gravy mix used in the meals, but the wheat allergen wasn't listed on the ingredients label.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Cars struggle up Des Moines hill as heavy snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — A little car hockey was going on Wednesday night as the snow started to fall. The heavy wet snow had many people doing some puck-like slipping and sliding around. Cars had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ninth Street in downtown Des Moines.
Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees
Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a world leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the...
KCCI.com
Des Moines laundromat torn down after fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family-owned laundromat on Ingersoll Drive in Des Moines has been torn down. Busy Bubbles is now an empty lot after a devastating fire. Our crew found a "For Sale" sign on the property there. In October, the building caught fire. Less than a week...
