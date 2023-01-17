ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC Mayor David Holt attending US Conference of Mayors in Washington DC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City was represented among some of the nation's top cities this week. Mayor David Holt is in Washington D.C. along with 200 other mayors from across the country. One of the things the mayor pointed out is how much Oklahoma City has grown over the past few decades and it's that growth that has helped elevate the city as a major player on the world stage.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Cyril community rallies to remember Athena Brownfield, support her sister

ANADARKO, Okla. — Stuffed animals and flowers covered the steps of the now-empty home in Cyril, where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield used to live. Last week, the town came together to search for Brownfield. Now the community is coming together to set up fundraisers for her and her five-year-old sister.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center

NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Mustang superintendent breaks down school bond ahead of vote

Two propositions will be on the ballot in Mustang on Feb. 14, both for Mustang Public Schools. Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley stopped by KOCO to break down the details on what the money would be used for. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Norman superintendent talks upcoming bond vote

NORMAN, Okla. — Voters in Norman will decide on a more than $350 million school bond in February. Dr. Nick Migliorino joined KOCO to talk about what's included in the bond and what it would mean for Norman residents. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

