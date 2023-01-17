Read full article on original website
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Lunar New Year celebration set for Myriad Botanical Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lunar New Year celebration is set for this weekend at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, the Asian District Cultural Association of Oklahoma City will host the celebration at the Myriad Gardens. The Lunar New Year celebration will feature cultural performances, crafts, face painting and more.
KOCO
OKC Mayor David Holt attending US Conference of Mayors in Washington DC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City was represented among some of the nation's top cities this week. Mayor David Holt is in Washington D.C. along with 200 other mayors from across the country. One of the things the mayor pointed out is how much Oklahoma City has grown over the past few decades and it's that growth that has helped elevate the city as a major player on the world stage.
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
KOCO
Parade in downtown Oklahoma City honors life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A parade in downtown Oklahoma City honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. It was a beautiful tribute on Walker Avenue. The third largest MLK parade danced down the street, celebrating King and his fight for equality. A long-standing tradition returned to the...
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocol in wake of incident at Del City High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools is changing its event protocol in the wake of an incident that happened after its basketball game at Del City on Tuesday. Reports say a fight occurred after the game between the two schools and gunshots were fired inside the field house at Del City High School.
Griffin Memorial Hospital May Find New Home In Oklahoma City
Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman may be on the move. The behavioral health hospital is looking to expand. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said there are several interested partners. Oklahoma County and the City of OKC are now joining the long list of potential partners interested in providing these vital services.
KOCO
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
KOCO
Cyril community rallies to remember Athena Brownfield, support her sister
ANADARKO, Okla. — Stuffed animals and flowers covered the steps of the now-empty home in Cyril, where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield used to live. Last week, the town came together to search for Brownfield. Now the community is coming together to set up fundraisers for her and her five-year-old sister.
KOCO
Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center
NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
KFOR
OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
Jazz and history meet at Oklahoma museum hidden in plain sight
"I asked God to give me music and culture in my last days," she relates.
KOCO
Mustang superintendent breaks down school bond ahead of vote
Two propositions will be on the ballot in Mustang on Feb. 14, both for Mustang Public Schools. Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley stopped by KOCO to break down the details on what the money would be used for. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
City offering ASAP program to stop speeders in neighborhoods
Oklahoma City residents who are concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods can reach out to the Public Works Department for help.
KOCO
Norman superintendent talks upcoming bond vote
NORMAN, Okla. — Voters in Norman will decide on a more than $350 million school bond in February. Dr. Nick Migliorino joined KOCO to talk about what's included in the bond and what it would mean for Norman residents. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
