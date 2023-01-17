Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Lunar New Year celebration set for Myriad Botanical Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lunar New Year celebration is set for this weekend at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, the Asian District Cultural Association of Oklahoma City will host the celebration at the Myriad Gardens. The Lunar New Year celebration will feature cultural performances, crafts, face painting and more.
KOCO
OKC Mayor David Holt attending US Conference of Mayors in Washington DC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City was represented among some of the nation's top cities this week. Mayor David Holt is in Washington D.C. along with 200 other mayors from across the country. One of the things the mayor pointed out is how much Oklahoma City has grown over the past few decades and it's that growth that has helped elevate the city as a major player on the world stage.
KOCO
Cyril community rallies to remember Athena Brownfield, support her sister
ANADARKO, Okla. — Stuffed animals and flowers covered the steps of the now-empty home in Cyril, where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield used to live. Last week, the town came together to search for Brownfield. Now the community is coming together to set up fundraisers for her and her five-year-old sister.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
KOCO
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
KOCO
Norman superintendent talks upcoming bond vote
NORMAN, Okla. — Voters in Norman will decide on a more than $350 million school bond in February. Dr. Nick Migliorino joined KOCO to talk about what's included in the bond and what it would mean for Norman residents. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center
NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocols after shooting at road basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has changed event protocols for its final home basketball games of the season after a person was shot during the high school's basketball game in Del City. A news release from the district says any minor not accompanied by an adult will not...
KOCO
Ivon Adams arrives back in Oklahoma; funeral service announced for 4-year-old Cyril girl: What we know
CYRIL, Okla. — Oklahoma and the nation are waiting to see if the remains found in rural Grady County near Rush Springs are those of the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing...
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
KOCO
Mustang superintendent breaks down school bond ahead of vote
Two propositions will be on the ballot in Mustang on Feb. 14, both for Mustang Public Schools. Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley stopped by KOCO to break down the details on what the money would be used for. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
KOCO
Del City High School sophomore, father describe moments gunfire echoed after basketball game
DEL CITY, Okla. — A Del City High School sophomore and his father described the moments gunfire echoed after a basketball game. It was chaos after the buzzer, with a video showing people scrambling to get out of Del City’s gym after shots were fired. A father and his son shared their story of panic.
KOCO
Residents at Oklahoma apartment complex come home to 5-day eviction notices
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Residents at an affordable housing apartment complex in Pauls Valley received notice Wednesday that they need to pay large sums of money in five days or face eviction. Those living at Pauls Valley Terrace came home from work to eviction notices on their doors. Some...
KOCO
OU announces date for football team's spring game
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma officials have announced the date for the football team's annual spring football game. The Sooners' 2023 spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 22, at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The kickoff time and more spring game event information will be released at a later date, officials said in a news release.
KOCO
Police searching for suspect after deadly overnight shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a northeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Northeast 32nd Street, near Lindsay Avenue. Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before shots were fired.
KOCO
4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
