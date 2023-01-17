ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

OKC Mayor David Holt attending US Conference of Mayors in Washington DC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City was represented among some of the nation's top cities this week. Mayor David Holt is in Washington D.C. along with 200 other mayors from across the country. One of the things the mayor pointed out is how much Oklahoma City has grown over the past few decades and it's that growth that has helped elevate the city as a major player on the world stage.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cyril community rallies to remember Athena Brownfield, support her sister

ANADARKO, Okla. — Stuffed animals and flowers covered the steps of the now-empty home in Cyril, where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield used to live. Last week, the town came together to search for Brownfield. Now the community is coming together to set up fundraisers for her and her five-year-old sister.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Norman superintendent talks upcoming bond vote

NORMAN, Okla. — Voters in Norman will decide on a more than $350 million school bond in February. Dr. Nick Migliorino joined KOCO to talk about what's included in the bond and what it would mean for Norman residents. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center

NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Mustang superintendent breaks down school bond ahead of vote

Two propositions will be on the ballot in Mustang on Feb. 14, both for Mustang Public Schools. Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley stopped by KOCO to break down the details on what the money would be used for. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OU announces date for football team's spring game

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma officials have announced the date for the football team's annual spring football game. The Sooners' 2023 spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 22, at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The kickoff time and more spring game event information will be released at a later date, officials said in a news release.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police searching for suspect after deadly overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a northeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Northeast 32nd Street, near Lindsay Avenue. Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
EDMOND, OK

