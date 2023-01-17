Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
nbc15.com
The future is uncertain for Wisconsin Energizer battery plants
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The future of Energizer battery manufacturing plants in Portage and Fennimore is uncertain as local and national unions release statements saying the corporate office plans to move operations to England and North Carolina. Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January...
Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School
The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution.
foodmanufacturing.com
Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is fighting the plans to close the facilities and move some operations...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Regional Airport’s ‘Flight of Lights’ set to return
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport’s International Lane will be illuminated once again this year for families to enjoy a series of drive-through lights displays. The airport is hosting its fourth “Flight of Lights” display, which it noted will have more lights than last year. There...
nbc15.com
DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22. “Free fishing day started in the mid-80s and we decided it needed to be more than just a day. So, in the mid-90s we made it a whole weekend. It’s always now the first weekend in June and we thought well let’s give people an opportunity to experience winter fishing too. And so, in 2012, we added the winter free fishing weekend,” Theresa Stabo, Angler Outreach Specialist with the DNR, said.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin scientist among growing movement to cultivate perennial grain, Kernza
Researchers and farmers have been putting their heads together, especially in the Midwest, to consider the benefits of growing perennial grains. Those are grains that grow back for more than one season. Proponents say the practice could pay off both for the farmer’s bottom line and the environment. WUWM...
nbc15.com
Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin. A new court ruling is changing that. “We started...
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
nbc15.com
Madison plows will do some clearing of residential roads
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Not enough snow fell over Madison overnight to trigger a citywide plowing effort. However, the city’s Streets Division will offer some relief for drivers as they turn onto residential roads. Plow drivers will go the extra mile – literally – on Thursday afternoon and...
nbc15.com
Clouds stick with us through the weekend
According to a 2022 report, the National Retail Federation found more than 60% of consumers are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact. The decades-long battle over the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project will hit a crossroads Thursday night. New witness testimony Thursday in...
nbc15.com
Future of Energizer plants in Wisconsin unclear
According to a 2022 report, the National Retail Federation found more than 60% of consumers are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact. The decades-long battle over the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project will hit a crossroads Thursday night. New witness testimony Thursday in...
nbc15.com
Retail to Resale: It’s stylish to shop secondhand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For years, saving money on buying new clothing has been the primary reason consumers have turned to thrift stores. Recently, though, more shoppers say they’re looking for clothing to upcycle in an effort to be more sustainable. According to a 2022 report, the National Retail...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Humane Society raising money for injured pelican, swan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) Wildlife Center is asking for the community’s help to feed two birds whose injuries will keep them in permanent captivity. Officials said the two birds will eventually find a forever home at another licensed wildlife facility, zoo or...
nbc15.com
Snow removal companies face staffing challenges ahead of winter storm
The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. An incident at a Madison middle school on Tuesday led to the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy by another teen on the city’s north side. Officials list...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
nbc15.com
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An incident...
Comments / 0