Verona, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
nbc15.com

The future is uncertain for Wisconsin Energizer battery plants

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The future of Energizer battery manufacturing plants in Portage and Fennimore is uncertain as local and national unions release statements saying the corporate office plans to move operations to England and North Carolina. Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January...
PORTAGE, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Regional Airport’s ‘Flight of Lights’ set to return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport’s International Lane will be illuminated once again this year for families to enjoy a series of drive-through lights displays. The airport is hosting its fourth “Flight of Lights” display, which it noted will have more lights than last year. There...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22. “Free fishing day started in the mid-80s and we decided it needed to be more than just a day. So, in the mid-90s we made it a whole weekend. It’s always now the first weekend in June and we thought well let’s give people an opportunity to experience winter fishing too. And so, in 2012, we added the winter free fishing weekend,” Theresa Stabo, Angler Outreach Specialist with the DNR, said.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin. A new court ruling is changing that. “We started...
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
nbc15.com

Madison plows will do some clearing of residential roads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Not enough snow fell over Madison overnight to trigger a citywide plowing effort. However, the city’s Streets Division will offer some relief for drivers as they turn onto residential roads. Plow drivers will go the extra mile – literally – on Thursday afternoon and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Clouds stick with us through the weekend

Clouds stick with us through the weekend
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Future of Energizer plants in Wisconsin unclear

Future of Energizer plants in Wisconsin unclear
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Retail to Resale: It’s stylish to shop secondhand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For years, saving money on buying new clothing has been the primary reason consumers have turned to thrift stores. Recently, though, more shoppers say they’re looking for clothing to upcycle in an effort to be more sustainable. According to a 2022 report, the National Retail...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Humane Society raising money for injured pelican, swan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) Wildlife Center is asking for the community’s help to feed two birds whose injuries will keep them in permanent captivity. Officials said the two birds will eventually find a forever home at another licensed wildlife facility, zoo or...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon

Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
OREGON, WI

