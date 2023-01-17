Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday
An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox Condemns “Senseless, Reckless, Inhumane” Shootings
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox condemned a sharp spike in violent crime Wednesday morning as January shapes up to be one of the deadliest months in the area's recent history. For context on the problem, the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit only investigates around 20 homicides in the county annually and that number has been stable since 2019.
Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group
A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
Tide Hoops Tops Commodores in Nashville
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team downed the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville by a score of 78-66 on Tuesday. The victory was hard fought in an arena that has given the Tide fits in the past. Alabama built a comfortable lead over the Commodores at points in the game, but ultimately had to survive a late Vanderbilt rally.
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
Attorney for Alleged Shooter in Strip Murder Case Say He’s Not the ‘Bad Guy’
A defense attorney for the Maryland man accused of fatally shooting a Birmingham woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday morning said he isn't the "bad guy" in this case and intends to defend himself vigorously. For background, 20-year-old Michael Davis was one of two men arrested and charged with capital...
Local Service Organization Gives $1K Donation to Stillman College Choir
The Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa presented a $1,000 donation to the choir at Stillman College during their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon. Several members from Stillman College, including President Dr. Cynthia Warrick, Dr. Mark McCormick and Romel Gibson, a current member of the Rotary Club and former member of the Stillman Choir, were present to receive the check.
Fight Leads to Woman’s Home Being Burglarized, Four Suspects Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested four female suspects, two of which are juveniles, for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman following a fight Wednesday night. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a trailer park community located in the 3300 block Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard.
Lamar County Man Charged in Vernon Shooting that Left One Injured
A 50-year-old Lamar County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Vernon that left a person injured Friday. According to a release from the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, the incident occurred on Tower Road in Vernon. Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in the case.
