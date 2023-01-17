ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Catfish 100.1

Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group

A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tide Hoops Tops Commodores in Nashville

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team downed the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville by a score of 78-66 on Tuesday. The victory was hard fought in an arena that has given the Tide fits in the past. Alabama built a comfortable lead over the Commodores at points in the game, but ultimately had to survive a late Vanderbilt rally.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
JASPER, AL
Catfish 100.1

Local Service Organization Gives $1K Donation to Stillman College Choir

The Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa presented a $1,000 donation to the choir at Stillman College during their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon. Several members from Stillman College, including President Dr. Cynthia Warrick, Dr. Mark McCormick and Romel Gibson, a current member of the Rotary Club and former member of the Stillman Choir, were present to receive the check.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
