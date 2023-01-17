Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area
Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
Dozens of gravesites vandalized at Mariposa Cemetery, suspect arrested
Almost 50 gravesites were vandalized at the Mariposa Cemetery over the weekend.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
mymotherlode.com
Deadly HWY 12 Crash In Calaveras County Led To DUI Arrest
Wallace, CA – A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning on Highway 12 in the Wallace area of Calaveras County left one person dead and a driver arrested for DUI. The collision happened at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday at the Wards Avenue intersection, south of Camache Reservoir. The CHP has not identified the driver, a 26-year-old man from Lodi, or his deceased passenger, a 23-year-old Stockton woman, pending family notification.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer
Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested
MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night. Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her. Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident. Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away. Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.
Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Several Burglaries
Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Fiddletown area of Amador County. The break-ins occurred over the last two months. The sheriff’s office investigation led to the search of a Jackson residence belonging to Dirk Caviglia. Sheriff’s detectives report that it turned up evidence related to the burglaries, including the bolt cutters and a stolen firearm, shown in the image box photo, but no description of stolen items that were found. There was also a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated during the search. The exact amount of the drugs was not released.
mymotherlode.com
Brawl Between Two Women Results In One Arrest
Twain Harte, CA – Two women came to blows at a Twain Harte restaurant and had to be pulled apart, resulting in one of them being handcuffed. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched recently to the Eproson House restaurant in the 22900 block of Twain Harte Drive, near Meadow Lane, for a report of a physical altercation between two females. Once they arrived on the scene, they learned that the two were arguing over a man. Sheriff’s officials report that 41-year-old Misty Rae Verkuyl of Twain Harte reportedly punched the other female in the face, erupting into a full-blown brawl, which ended when they were pulled apart by restaurant security guards. The other female had visible injuries to her face, which required medical attention, according to sheriff’s officials.
KCRA.com
Modesto man arrested, charged with manslaughter after hit-and-run pedestrian collision
A fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Modesto on Tuesday night is being investigated by Modesto Police Department's traffic safety unit. The department said that a 65-year-old woman was hit by a GMC Yukon while walking across Prescott Road just south of Standiford Avenue in Modesto and died on the scene.
Oakdale police officer arrested after domestic violence investigation
OAKDALE – An officer with the Oakdale Police Department has been arrested after a domestic violence investigation. Police say Officer Nicholas Stewart was arrested on Wednesday days after they were made aware of the allegations against him. An investigation into Stewart found evidence that Stewart allegedly committed multiple felony crimes against his former spouse, police say. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, and domestic abuse. Investigators say the alleged incidents happened between 2019 and 2022. "The Oakdale Police Department will not tolerate domestic violence of any form," said Chief of Police Jerry Ramar in a statement on Stewart's arrest. Stewart remains on paid administrative leave from the department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
1 killed in plane crash near Modesto Airport, sheriff's office says
One person has died in a plane crash near the Modesto Airport, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
VIDEO: Person seen in security camera footage abandoning 8-week-old puppy in yard
STOCKTON, Calif. — Black and white, and not more than a few pounds, 8-week-old Oreo is the newest member of the Meza family. It was love at first sight for Pablo Meza, who found the terrier mix abandoned in his yard Tuesday. “It kind of touched my heart,” Meza...
mymotherlode.com
Deadly Crash On Highway 4 In Calaveras County
Arnold, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 4 in the Arnold area that may have begun as a medical issue. The CHP reports that a 79-year-old Arnold man was driving a Jeep Wrangler along the highway near the Oak Court intersection when the SUV smashed into a snow bank. They add that this may have been the result of a medical issue suffered by the driver. CPR was performed on the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of family.
Modesto man arrested in deadly hit-and-run
MODESTO, Calif. — A 65-year-old woman is dead and the person accused of hitting and killing her is in jail after a crash in Modesto Tuesday night. Investigators with the Modesto Police Department believe Michael Russ, 60, hit and killed the woman with his white GMC Yukon around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The crash allegedly happened as the woman was walking eastbound across Prescott Road south of Standiford Avenue.
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
