Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits
ST PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Minnesota on Thursday on a Midwest trip to affirm the Biden administration's commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St....
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
arizonasuntimes.com
Dumped Professor Sues Minnesota College for Calling Her Muhammad Depiction ‘Islamophobic’
A small liberal arts college with social-justice roots. A community member accused of career-ending discrimination against a minority. And an administration that repeatedly trumpets those accusations, which were made by student activists and hinged on an extreme interpretation of a largely undisputed factual record. Those circumstances cost Ohio’s Oberlin College...
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers
The right-wing Trumpists who said the 2020 election was rigged and sought to take control of election administration across the country — including here in Minnesota — received unending attention before the midterms. They were shadowed, however, by a Democratic-affiliated opposition coalition — backed by secret donors — who were working quietly to counteract the election deniers. The post Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Minnesota Democrats moving ahead with state paid leave program proposal, which they call a "top priority"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a new state family and medical leave program, which would guarantee paid time off for the three in four workers in the state who don't already have that benefit.Under the plan, Minnesotans would be eligible for 12 weeks to care for a family member, including a newborn baby, and an additional 12 weeks for medical leave for a serious health condition that would keep the person out of work for more than seven days.It would only be partial wage replacement determined on a pay scale,...
KNOX News Radio
MN lawmakers look at mandated sick days
Employers would be mandated to provide sick days for all workers under a bill passed out of a Minnesota House committee. It’s estimated that nearly two-thirds of Minnesota workers already have access to paid sick time. Critics argue the economic impact will hit small businesses especially hard. Bill sponsor...
mprnews.org
'Shaking things up': Minnesota’s LGBTQ lawmakers see new strength at Capitol
Sen. Scott Dibble was often the sole openly gay person in the room when he started out in politics. First elected to the Minnesota House in 2000, the Minneapolis DFLer was one of just three openly LGBTQ people at the time to serve in the Legislature. The three — including...
willmarradio.com
Gov Walz wants to use most of budget surplus of childrens' programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz proposes 12 billion dollars -- two-thirds of the budget surplus -- be used to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids. At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and eliminate child poverty, put money into families' pockets and fund our schools." The governor says families making under 200 thousand dollars should receive from up to four thousand dollars a year in child care tax credits up to 10-thousand-500 dollars, depending on how many children. The governor proposes expanding pre-K, plus universal free lunch and breakfast at schools in the federal program. Walz says his proposed tax credit for lower-income families will reduce childhood poverty 25 percent. And he wants a four percent increase in general state funding for education next year, two percent the year after, and then tying school funding to inflation beginning in 2026.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota hiring 300 employees to manage Medicaid program, ending contract with Amerigroup
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is bringing on 300 employees to manage back-office work for its Medicaid programs, ending its contract with Amerigroup to manage these services, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 19. According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota's human services department issued eight corrective action plans to...
Walz, Flanagan look to make Minnesota 'best state for kids' in new budget proposal
ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are vowing to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids" in their upcoming budget plan. The $12 billion proposal is the first of four packages in the administration's larger "One Minnesota" budget proposal that's being revealed ahead of the full two-year budget announcement on Jan. 24. The plan includes the "largest investments in public education in state history," according to the administration, as well as proposals to lower child care costs and expand tax credits for lower-income families.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota lawmaker wants to ban job application criminal history question
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's State Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants' criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota GOP Chairman responds to Walz Education budget
In response to the $12 billion Education Budget proposal announcement made by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann issued a statement:. “Under Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats, Minnesota is one of the highest-taxed states in the country. With a massive, $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Walz and the Democrats should be working with Republicans to provide meaningful, permanent tax relief to Minnesota’s families and businesses. Instead, the governor’s latest proposal only seeks to waste the surplus on reckless spending and growing government. The governor’s proposal to create an entirely new state agency doesn’t even address the massive fraud in his Department of Education or the declining literacy rates and achievement gaps plaguing Minnesota’s children under Walz’s failing agenda. At the same time, Walz and the Democrats continue to push tax increases on small businesses and fight against tax relief for seniors’ Social Security benefits. Our state deserves better than more reckless Democrat tax-and-spending sprees.”
mprnews.org
The science behind Minnesota's Iron Range
When you think of World War II, geology doesn’t leap to mind. But consider this: During World War II, Northern Minnesota produced, by some estimates, 75 percent of the iron used in the war effort. This was the iron that went to steel plants, and the steel that went...
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 1