‘Bruins legend’ David Krejci makes history with 1,000th game

BOSTON — David Krejci wasn’t just centering the Bruins’ 2nd line on Monday. He was also the center of attention.

The longtime Bruins forward made history when his skates hit the ice for Monday’s matinee game against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was the the 36-year-old’s 1000th NHL game, all spent with the Boston Bruins. Krejci is the seventh player to don the black and gold for 1,000 games, joining Patrice Bergerson, Zdeno Chara, Wayne Cashman, Johnny Bucyk, Don Sweeney and Ray Bourque.

Krecji received a standing ovation from the Garden faithful when he returned back to the bench after the game’s opening shift.

The historic milestone is all the more impressive considering Krejci spent all of last year playing in his home country of the Czech Republic.

“He’s one of those guys that established a great culture, along with Bergy and Zee. He’s carried that on. He wasn’t gonna come back and play unless it was for the Bruins,” said Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery after the game.

It wasn’t just a banner day for Krejci’s career, it was also a solid showing on the score sheet. Krejci assisted on three of Boston’s six goals in the game.

“He’s a Bruins legend and he showed it tonight,” said Montgomery.

Krejci’s linemates and fellow Czechs, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, each contributed two goals.

“He’s a legend back home. Everyone knows who he is. And I think with his 1,000th game here with one team, he became a legend here, too,” said Zacha.

“He’s like my big brother. He’s 10 years older, but at the same time one of the closest friends I’ve got. At first, I was idolizing him. As a kid I came into the league young and learning from him every day and now we are one of the closest friends,” said Pastrnak.

The Bruins also announced they would honor Krejci’s 1000th game with a pregame ceremony against Ottawa on Feb. 20.

