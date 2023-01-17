Read full article on original website
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
WDSU
In honor of MLK, Gretna church has a witness of his assassination to speak at a Day of Remembrance ceremony
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s memory, Regular Baptist Church held a Day of Remembrance ceremony. In addition to the singing of hymns and prayers, the community listened to a first-hand account of the assassination of MLK from a woman who was with him more than 50 years ago.
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
fox8live.com
Irma Thomas named ‘Honorary Muse’ for Krewe’s 2023 parade
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg announced today, the Grammy Award-winning, legendary blues and gospel singer known as the “Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas will serve as the Krewe’s 2023 Honorary Muse. “On ‘Muses Thersday’, February 16th, Thomas will lead the...
Organizations honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by cleaning up local dump site
NEW ORLEANS — Many groups traditionally use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service. Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." Dozens of organizations in the area are taking this quote to heart and taking the time on Monday to clean up their communities. One grassroots organization called The Culture of Cleanliness worked on South Derbigny and Jackson to clean up a popular dumping site.
NOLA.com
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras season parades in Slidell, Covington and Mandeville
New Orleans’ North Shore neighbors plan to present several parades in 2023. Here’s a list. Rolling a night earlier than in past years, the co-ed krewe is devoted to the most ancient gods of Greek mythology. The parade proceeds from the corner of Spartan Drive and Berkely Street...
Grammy Award-winning Irma Thomas named Honorary Muse for the Krewe of Muses
NEW ORLEANS — The ‘Soul Queen of New Orleans,’ Irma Thomas, will serve as Honorary Muse for the Krewe of Muses this Mardi Gras season. Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg made the announcement on Thursday. "On 'Muses Thersday', February 16th, Thomas will lead the parade riding...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Metairie, LA
Metairie is a thriving census-designated area in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. While it's dwarfed by its more prominent neighbor, New Orleans, Metairie offers plenty of attractions for tourists to explore. Metairie is known for its vibrant culture and thrilling attractions. However, exploring the city's many free attractions is a highly underrated...
Dillard University revitalizes National Center on Black-Jewish Relations
NEW ORLEANS — Last year, after the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and NBA superstar Kyrie Irving spread antisemitic hate to millions of followers on social media, the fractured relationship between Black and Jewish Americans was thrust in the spotlight. It’s even at the heart of a new...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
fox8live.com
NOPD officers frustrated by city’s Mardi Gras parade pay disparity offered to outside agencies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police officers are frustrated and demoralized by the city offering lawmen from outside agencies higher pay to secure Mardi Gras parade routes than NOPD officers doing the same work, according to an attorney representing them. City officials last week said they hoped to cover...
WDSU
Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Location change for Terrebonne Parish Council meetings, week of January 23
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings and Condemnation Hearings scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA discusses conviction in murder of rapper Young Greatness
The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office announced a conviction in connection with the murder of a New Orleans rapper. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams held a news conference at 11 a.m. about the conviction in the murder of Theodore Jones, also known as Young Greatness. Williams said Donald Reaux,...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office accepting applications for 2023 Police Academy
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto is looking for men and women to join his force. Applications are currently being accepted until March 31, 2023. Lopinto said the full-time academy will last four to five months. It is scheduled to begin in July. Click this link...
Roadwork continues in Carrollton area
NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, there is no shortage of horror stories when it comes to road construction projects in front of people’s homes in New Orleans. Last year, WWL-TV reported on a street in the Carrollton Area with sinkholes and divots so deep the road flooded every time it rained.
iheart.com
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
