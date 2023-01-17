ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WWL

Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

Irma Thomas named ‘Honorary Muse’ for Krewe’s 2023 parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg announced today, the Grammy Award-winning, legendary blues and gospel singer known as the “Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas will serve as the Krewe’s 2023 Honorary Muse. “On ‘Muses Thersday’, February 16th, Thomas will lead the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Organizations honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by cleaning up local dump site

NEW ORLEANS — Many groups traditionally use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service. Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." Dozens of organizations in the area are taking this quote to heart and taking the time on Monday to clean up their communities. One grassroots organization called The Culture of Cleanliness worked on South Derbigny and Jackson to clean up a popular dumping site.
JACKSON, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Metairie, LA

Metairie is a thriving census-designated area in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. While it's dwarfed by its more prominent neighbor, New Orleans, Metairie offers plenty of attractions for tourists to explore. Metairie is known for its vibrant culture and thrilling attractions. However, exploring the city's many free attractions is a highly underrated...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23

Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
NEW ZION, LA
WDSU

Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Location change for Terrebonne Parish Council meetings, week of January 23

Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings and Condemnation Hearings scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Roadwork continues in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, there is no shortage of horror stories when it comes to road construction projects in front of people’s homes in New Orleans. Last year, WWL-TV reported on a street in the Carrollton Area with sinkholes and divots so deep the road flooded every time it rained.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy