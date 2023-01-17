ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

All Colorado Trader Joe's locations will soon sell wine

COLORADO, USA — With the passage of Proposition 125 in November, Trader Joe's plans to sell wine at all of its Colorado locations. Right now the California-based grocery chain has Wine Shops at only two locations, one in Denver and one in Colorado Springs. In November, voters passed Proposition...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition. The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Iconic Colorado beer gets new recipe, look

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Craft beer lovers will notice some big changes both inside and out to one of Colorado's most iconic brews. Fort Collins-based New Belgium Brewing Company announced in a news release that it was "reimagining" Fat Tire amber ale, the brewery's original and most popular beer.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?

Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state. On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3rd Denver-area library closes after meth contamination

LITTLETON, Colo. — A third Colorado library has closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination. The City of Littleton closed Bemis Public Library on Wednesday after testing revealed elevated levels of meth contamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans, and in the lower-level family bathroom.
LITTLETON, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Denver

The United States of America has about three million natural and man-made lakes. These lakes are great for fishing. They also have stunning views and offer outdoor recreational experiences for people. The City of Denver in Colorado has only 18 public lakes. Many of Colorado’s lakes have a shallow depth. Even the largest lake in the city — Sloan’s Lake — is less than 10 feet deep. However, some of them are quite deep. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Denver.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Care for holdover summer plants

DENVER — While tropical houseplants with low light needs can cope with winter, holdover summer plants sometimes struggle. These include geraniums, hibiscus, flowering maple, dwarf citrus, coleus, bloodleaf and other favorite patio plants. Lower winter light levels may result in straggly growth. Plants will stretch towards the sun and get lopsided.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denverites take clearing RTD bus stops into their own hands

DENVER — The last two snowstorms highlighted the challenges of clearing roads and reminded us that some people walk, or bike, or roll around our streets. Clear sidewalks depend on individual property owners, but figuring out who's responsible for clearing the city's bus stops can be confusing. Accessibility advocates...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

