3d ago
My question is, WHY was Bidens Lawyer allowed to touch or collect EVIDENCE, without the FBI being present? How many documents did BIDENS LAWYER COLLECT AND CONCEAL to protect Biden? The FBI needs to arrest Bidens Lawyer, SEIZE ALL DOCUMENTS that were or might have been collected and PROSECUTE the Lawyer. Lawyers don,t have a right to collect evidence at a crime scene before law enforcement arrives, especially when it involves TREASON, OR HOMELAND SECURITY BREACHES. How much EVIDENCE WAS COLLETED AND HIDDEN To Protect Joe or Hunter or BOTH, and where is that EVIDENCE NOW?
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
WATCH: Lindsey Graham demands Biden get 'out of the White House' and down to border
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday and said he should travel down to the border.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’
"The View" co-host admitted President Biden's answer to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy did not dispel concerns about mishandling classified documents.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Total number of Biden documents known to be marked classified is about 20, source says
The approximately 10 documents marked classified and discovered at the Penn Biden Center included top-secret material, according to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Top secret is the highest of the three basic levels of classification: confidential, secret and top secret. A leak of top secret information...
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
CNN's Don Lemon pressed Chuck Schumer Friday after the Senate Majority Leader claimed that Biden had handled the situation surrounding the documents "correctly."
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
The Hunter Biden, Chinese connection to the classified documents scandal: What you need to know
On Monday it was revealed that highly classified documents had been discovered in an office used by Joe Biden before he became president. This creates a host of problems for him.
Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records
WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
