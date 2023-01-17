ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 4

JPlg62
3d ago

My question is, WHY was Bidens Lawyer allowed to touch or collect EVIDENCE, without the FBI being present? How many documents did BIDENS LAWYER COLLECT AND CONCEAL to protect Biden? The FBI needs to arrest Bidens Lawyer, SEIZE ALL DOCUMENTS that were or might have been collected and PROSECUTE the Lawyer. Lawyers don,t have a right to collect evidence at a crime scene before law enforcement arrives, especially when it involves TREASON, OR HOMELAND SECURITY BREACHES. How much EVIDENCE WAS COLLETED AND HIDDEN To Protect Joe or Hunter or BOTH, and where is that EVIDENCE NOW?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy