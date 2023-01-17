ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Rose, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana’s Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway

Wolf Rock Cave is one of Louisiana's best natural beauties. Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette. Wolf Rock Cave Leeville, La is a trip into a Louisiana fairytale. The stunning forest views are a pleasant distraction from the everyday grind. Leave the cell phone in the car and experience Louisiana and one of her stunning natural wonders.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting

We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
SANTA FE, NM
Classic Rock 105.1

DIY Homemade Windshield Washer Fluid That Works Best in Louisiana’s Climate

Like everything else these days, the cost of windshield washer fluid at your local auto store is rising. And many don't really work all that well during Louisiana's hot summers, mild winters and the dreadful lovebug season. YourMechanic.com has one of the simplest, safest and most inexpensive hot-weather DIY windshield washer fluid recipes that you can make yourself.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms

The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Single Ticket Claims Mega Millions Jackpot -That’s Two in a Row

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has made another jackpot winner. This comes just four days after the game announced one of its largest jackpot winners of all time. This past Friday the 13th a single ticket sold in Maine matched all the numbers needed to win $1.35 billion dollars. There were 26 different drawings between the last Mega Millions winner and the $1.35 billion dollar winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
