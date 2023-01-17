Read full article on original website
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana’s Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway
Wolf Rock Cave is one of Louisiana's best natural beauties. Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette. Wolf Rock Cave Leeville, La is a trip into a Louisiana fairytale. The stunning forest views are a pleasant distraction from the everyday grind. Leave the cell phone in the car and experience Louisiana and one of her stunning natural wonders.
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting
We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana
If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
DIY Homemade Windshield Washer Fluid That Works Best in Louisiana’s Climate
Like everything else these days, the cost of windshield washer fluid at your local auto store is rising. And many don't really work all that well during Louisiana's hot summers, mild winters and the dreadful lovebug season. YourMechanic.com has one of the simplest, safest and most inexpensive hot-weather DIY windshield washer fluid recipes that you can make yourself.
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms
The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
Crawfish King Cake? It’s for Real and You Can Make Your Own
What could be more Louisiana than crawfish? Okay, maybe King Cake could be, but what if you combined two of Louisiana's favorite and most iconic dishes together as one? I have to admit I was "today years old" when I realized that such a King Cake existed. As many of...
Mandeville Representative Richard Nelson Enters Louisiana Governor’s Race
MANDEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A new, fresh face is entering the race to be Louisiana's next governor with a message that it's time to replace "leaders who are stuck in the past." At the age of 36 years old, State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville has put his name...
Single Ticket Claims Mega Millions Jackpot -That’s Two in a Row
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has made another jackpot winner. This comes just four days after the game announced one of its largest jackpot winners of all time. This past Friday the 13th a single ticket sold in Maine matched all the numbers needed to win $1.35 billion dollars. There were 26 different drawings between the last Mega Millions winner and the $1.35 billion dollar winner.
Billy Nungesser Calls on Louisiana GOP Chairman to Resign
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's frustrations with the Louisiana Republican Party are no secret, but this week he has escalated his war with the party by calling on its top executive to resign. Back in November, when the state committee voted to endorse Republican Attorney...
