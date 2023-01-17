Read full article on original website
LeClaire hosting inaugural Eagle Fest Jan. 21-22
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Witness majestic bald eagles fly above the Mississippi River during LeClaire's inaugural Eagle Festival this weekend. The City is hosting the festival Jan. 21-22 with several different events throughout the historic downtown and riverfront. Bald eagles are typically found in LeClaire and the surrounding Mississippi...
KWQC
Moline, Rock Island parks and recreation to host Sweetheart Dance
MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island parks and recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street.
Donations roll in for MLK Park under construction in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A longtime goal of creating a park outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center in Davenport is one step closer to reality, thanks to donations from local companies. Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation donated a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK organization,...
Rock Island announces Robert Graff as new fire chief
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The City of Rock Island announced the selection of Robert Graff as the new fire chief, pending approval at the city council's Jan. 23 regular meeting. Graff has served as Assistant Fire Chief since 2016 and will replace the former Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey who retired on Jan. 6.
WQAD
Le Claire hosting its first ever Eagle Festival
Le Claire is hosting its first ever Eagle Festival this weekend. This free educational event is hosted by Riverboat Twilight.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island leaders answer citizen concerns
Rock Island city leaders were forced to look at its soul and future in a new Unplugged session Wednesday night. A public town-hall style meeting, it was the first such session in three years, held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Stern Center downtown, complete with complimentary food and beverages. It was attended by Mayor Mike Thoms, City Manager Todd Thompson, and several department directors.
KWQC
Rock Island Firefighter promoted to Lieutenant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Acting Fire Chief Robert Graff said Thursday one firefighter, paramedic has been promoted to Lieutenant. According to Graff, Rock island Firefighter Joe Schmieder has been promoted from firefighter, paramedic to Lieutenant, effective Jan. 6. Lt. Schmieder replaces Lieutenant Michael Claeys, who retired earlier this month from the Rock Island Fire Department.
rcreader.com
Knox College Welcomes the Community to International Fair 2023
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 19, 2023) — Knox College is proud to invite the community to International Fair 2023, presented by the Knox College International Club. This year's event, on Saturday, January 28, will be the first time the event is open to the public since 2019. Everyone is invited to campus to enjoy the wide range of cultural displays.
Niabi celebrates the birth of their first African Cape Porcupine!
COAL VALLEY, Ill — The Niabi Zoo is celebrating the birth of their first African Cape porcupine bred at the zoo, according to a news release. The baby porcupine (porcupette) was born on Jan. 7 to 4-year-old mother Milele and 11-year-old father Charles. According to the release, both parents...
rcreader.com
“Black History: The Fight for Civil Rights in Davenport,” February 2
Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport IA. Presented by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, the Davenport Public Library's February 2 event Black History: The Fight For Civil Rights in Davenport invites visitors to the Fairmount Street Branch for a discussion about local, historical Black people from the Quad Cities, including one of the community's most prominent one-time citizens: Dred Scott.
Pay It Forward | Brayden's Winter Wonderland
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Brayden Mildren has been enamored with Christmas inflatable yard decorations since he was a toddler. “It all started when they bought the first inflatable for fun because it was Christmas time. I went from one to so many,” Brayden said. One year Brayden's family had...
St. Ambrose offering new online nursing program for nurses to further their careers
DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University announced on Jan. 17 that it is adding an online nursing program to its portfolio starting Fall 2023. The Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing will offer Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in nursing and registered nurse to BSN degree programs. It will also offer related certifications. The programs each take at least six semesters to complete.
WQAD
Joens Sisters get opportunity to be part of same team
Kelsey Joens gets to pay for her sister Courtney at West Liberty. The special circumstance that happened so they could be together this season.
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire
Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
Rock Island police respond to 3 shots fired reports in 52 minutes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Three separate Rock Island shooting incidents occurred within under an hour on Friday morning, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. On Jan. 20 at 5:41 a.m., police received the first of three reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of 14th Street. Officers found a residence struck by multiple bullets, but no other injuries or damage was reported or found.
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
WQAD
WIU-Quad Cities expands international enrollment
Western Illinois University-Quad Cities is continuing to grow its international enrollment thanks to some unique partnerships. News 8's Jonathon Fong reports.
WQAD
