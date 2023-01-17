Read full article on original website
Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police. The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck...
Creek Turnpike back open after crash involving school bus
TULSA, Okla. — The Creek Turnpike is back open after a crash involving a school bus. The turnpike was closed for a brief time near the Garnett Exit around 8 a.m. while crews cleared the crash site. Reports of injuries were not immediately known. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified
A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
Sand Springs Man Dies After Collision In Osage County
A man from Sand Springs died after a collision in Osage County on Monday, Jan. 16, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. 36-year-old Randy Duckett was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tulsa due to his injuries, OHP said. OHP said Randy was a pedestrian when 39-year-old Brandon Griffin's car collided...
news9.com
3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa
Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
Owasso Police Department Cracks Down On Driver Running Red Lights
The Owasso Police Department is cracking down on drivers running red lights and stop signs. The department said that it's because officers have received more complaints about the issue lately. While OPD is working to make the roads as safe as possible, officers said that it can be difficult if...
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
KTUL
2 arrested with 6 pounds of cannabis, man assaults K9 officer, says Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was found with nearly six pounds of marijuana and assaulted a K9 officer Wednesday, Tulsa police said. The man, Shawn Scott, was attempting to flee after a traffic stop when a K9 officer helped police catch him. Officers said Scott tried to pry...
2 Animals Killed, Couple In Critical Condition After Crash Near Sand Springs
A husband and wife are at a hospital in critical condition after a trailer carrying livestock crashed into their car. State troopers said the trailer was carrying a camel and a dog that both died. Michael Roberts owned the animals and said he had just left a store in Sand...
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Search for Missing Person
Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a woman that has been missing since Tuesday. Angel Shaffer was last known to be in the Tulsa area. She is said to be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Cruze that is tan in color and is bearing Oklahoma tag AVP404. If you have...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police: Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested
The suspect, Mr. Wilson, has been taken into custody in Tulsa. We thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance in bringing a timely solution to this issue. KWON reached out to Captain Andrew Ward for an update. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a subject wanted...
News On 6
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
News On 6
Power Restored In Bartlesville After Nearly 1,700 People Affected Thursday Night
Power is restored after approximately 1,729 customers were affected Thursday night in Bartlesville, Okla., due to a PSO transmission line to the substation being offline. The power was restored around 10 p.m. Thursday. Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative said crews were dispatched and coordinated with PSO for restoration.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.
Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
OSBI: Inmate accused in man’s murder following suspicious disappearance
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a man already in custody is now implicated in a new crime after a 22-year-old Bartlesville man suspiciously disappeared in the summer of 2022.
news9.com
Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.
A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on. Troopers say Prather was not wearing...
