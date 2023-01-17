ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KRMG

Creek Turnpike back open after crash involving school bus

TULSA, Okla. — The Creek Turnpike is back open after a crash involving a school bus. The turnpike was closed for a brief time near the Garnett Exit around 8 a.m. while crews cleared the crash site. Reports of injuries were not immediately known. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified

A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa

Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
OKMULGEE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police Search for Missing Person

Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a woman that has been missing since Tuesday. Angel Shaffer was last known to be in the Tulsa area. She is said to be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Cruze that is tan in color and is bearing Oklahoma tag AVP404. If you have...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police: Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

The suspect, Mr. Wilson, has been taken into custody in Tulsa. We thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance in bringing a timely solution to this issue. KWON reached out to Captain Andrew Ward for an update. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a subject wanted...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.

Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.

A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on. Troopers say Prather was not wearing...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

