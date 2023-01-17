A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO