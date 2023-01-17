Read full article on original website
Zelle Has Issues, Points Finger at Bank of America
Zelle, a payments and transfers service that was created by multiple big banks, has been having some issues today, according to multiple posts on Twitter. While Zelle has not issued a press statement reassuring users it is on top of things, it appears that Zelle was quick to blame Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox
Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures
The financial services sector has evolved considerably during the past decade, with many new Fintech startups and banking challengers raising substantial funding to fundamentally improve how consumers perform transactions. Individuals and business organizations across the globe have been moving their activities online, a digital transformation trend that has accelerated following the COVID-19 outbreak. As we look back at the key developments in Fintech during 2022, it becomes clear that consumers and businesses are still looking for flexible payment options, including BNPL, contactless transactions, and more affordable cross-border transfers.
Australia’s Mortgage Broker Aggregator Finsure to Give Brokers Open Banking Access
Finsure, Australia’s mortgage broker aggregator, has partnered with Frollo and NextGen to use Open Banking data as part of the loan application process. Finsure has reportedly “become the first Australian mortgage aggregator to turn on Open Banking access for its brokers.”. In a partnership with Open Banking provider...
Fintech Firm Lynk Adds Pay by Bank to its Payment Platform
Lynk, the payment solution providing merchants a secure alternative to costly credit card processing fees while powering customer loyalty programs, announced it has added Pay by Bank, the No. 1 customer-requested feature, to its platform. Pay by Bank allows businesses “to reduce their credit card processing fees, while safeguarding against...
Societe Generale-FORGE Completes 7 Million DAI Drawdown from MakerDAO Protocol
MakerDAO, which claims to be the longest-standing DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, announces Societe Generale-FORGE, a subsidiary of French multinational investment bank Societe Generale, has “completed an initial DAI drawdown from the MakerDAO protocol of 7 million DAI. SG-FORGE converted the DAI to fiat currency to offer Societe Generale a means of refinancing digital covered bonds (the OFH Tokens) on its balance sheet.”
Department of Justice Arrest Operator of Bitzlato in Miami, Claim Crypto Exchange Partnered with Dark Web Marketplace Hydra
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the arrest of Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national who resides in Shenzhen, China, as the founder and operator of Bitzlato, a crypto exchange the feds have alleged to have processed more than $700 million for illicit activities. He also was known by the nickname “Gandalf” and “Tolik.” If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
LatAm Fintech Dock Launches Platform for Integrated Banking, Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that “allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers.”. The innovative platform is “the first of...
Coinbase Halts Japan Operations, Citing Difficult Market Conditions
Digital asset firm Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) reveals that the harsh market conditions have led to the company makin the difficult decision “to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of ther business in the country.”. However, Coinbase is committed “to making this transition as smooth as possible...
Bitpanda, N26 Introduce Digital Asset Trading in Germany, Expand Across Europe
Bitpanda announced that the successful Austrian-only phase of their partnership with N26, one of the largest digital banks in Continental Europe, has been expanded. N26 customers from Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland will now “be able to invest in a wide range of over 200 crypto assets from as little as €1, directly from their N26 app.”
Fintech Anyfin Raises €30M Series C to Accelerate Expansion Across Europe
Anyfin, the scaleup that enables consumers to refinance existing loans and take control of their financial wellbeing, announces that it has completed a €30 million Series C funding round. The capital will “fuel the growth of its business across Europe, as well as helping Anyfin to strengthen its product...
House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
Digital Asset Protection Tech Firm Coincover Teams Up with Fireblocks
Coincover, which claims to be the leading digital asset protection technology company, announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations.”. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers “with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to...
Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy
Nottingham Building Society has announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will “develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.”
Investment Platform RoboCash Shares Performance of Loan Originators in 2022
The past year has been “challenging,” according to an update from Robo.cash. However, Robocash says it’s time to take stock and start 2023 “with new goals and plans.” The Robo.cash team is pleased to share the results of their creditors for 2022. RC Riga Kazakhstan.
Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
Abacus Group Acquires Gotham Security, GoVanguard to Expand Cybersecurity Service Offerings
Abacus Group, the provider of hosted IT services and solutions to alternative investment firms, announces that it has acquired two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies, Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard, both of which have solid track records of excellence in the cyber arena. Gotham Security, as the new business...
Jamie Dimon Calls Bitcoin a Hyped Up Fraud. Pet Rock
Jamie Dimon has returned to CNBC bashing crypto once again. In an interview at Davos, the CEO of JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) was asked about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Dimon said he wondered out loud why CNBC spent so much time on crypto, calling Bitcoin a hyped-up fraud and a Pet Rock.
Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Lending Being Investigated by the Federal Reserve: Report
The US Federal Reserve is said to be investigating Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and their consumer operations – specifically consumer lending, according to a report. The news follows a difficult earnings report by Goldman that is being described as its worse earnings miss in a decade. Goldman’s results whiffed analyst expectations dramatically, causing shares to tank.
