San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

multihousingnews.com

Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community

Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]

There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
SCHERTZ, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Crews extinguish massive fire at recycling plant on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — Crews battled a massive fire at a recycling plant on the southwest side Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say it began as a metal salvage pile fire. The fire burned along the 2300 block of Frio City Road, near General Hudnell and Quintana Road. Fire officials say the fire started around 1:15 p.m. The address shows the business is Monterrey Iron and Metal.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

