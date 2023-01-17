Read full article on original website
San Antonio bakery scrambles to fight egg-flation
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bakeries saw some egg-trodinary egg-flation. Nadler’s Bakery and Deli said it paid almost triple for its eggs, an essential ingredient for cakes, cookies and other confections. It is a tough egg to crack for the bakery to find ways not to raise prices. The...
KENS 5
Inside a new Floresville restaurant serving juicy burgers, loaded pizzas and steaks | Neighborhood Eats
FLORESVILLE, Texas — If you travel southeast of San Antonio, you’re heading toward a booming town with good eats at a new restaurant. It's called Old 181 Bar & Grill. They're located 1519 3rd Street in Floresville. "For the growth here, I think we needed that [Old 181]....
multihousingnews.com
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
Yet another out-of-town coffee chain brewing plans for San Antonio locations
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will open a total of 40 new stores in San Antonio and Austin.
KSAT 12
Video tour takes you through $7 million Dominion estate with 9 bathrooms
SAN ANTONIO – New video from Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is giving an inside look at a $6.9 million home in the guard-gated Dominion neighborhood. There are six-bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one half bathroom between the main house and the casita. The main house is nearly 8,900...
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]
There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Arcanine has been at shelter for almost 10 years | Forgotten Friends
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. What would you say if we told you that this week we...
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
Crews extinguish massive fire at recycling plant on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Crews battled a massive fire at a recycling plant on the southwest side Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say it began as a metal salvage pile fire. The fire burned along the 2300 block of Frio City Road, near General Hudnell and Quintana Road. Fire officials say the fire started around 1:15 p.m. The address shows the business is Monterrey Iron and Metal.
New virtual food bank for pet rescues in Texas now accepting donations
Puppy Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving food supplies to "no-kill" pet organizations. They serve rescues across Texas, including Corpus Christi.
Smoke event offers free tacos after Cowboy Breakfast cancels
Free tacos and sandwiches!
Temporary outages hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements
The outages, which began at 9 a.m. Thursday, will mostly affect the unincorporated community of Cross Mountain.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
German-style restaurant Little Gretel in Boerne hits market after 13 years
The restaurant specializes in Central European cuisine.
KSAT 12
Cave explorers discover centuries-old bones in Natural Bridge Caverns
SAN ANTONIO – A recent discovery and recovery effort at Natural Bridge Caverns is giving insight into prehistoric felines that could have roamed the San Antonio and South Texas area centuries ago. Wildcat bones and tracks were discovered in the caves over the past few years dating back to...
