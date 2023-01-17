ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KXII.com

Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Independent School District School Board approved a four-day instructional week academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Thursday night’s board meeting. Classes will start on Aug. 7, and go until May 23, with every Friday being off through the school year. The...
ANNA, TX
KXII.com

Denison Development Alliance holds 21st Economic Summit

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Development held it’s 21st economic development summit Friday morning. The purpose of the event is to educate the community on the future plans and projects, while also celebrating the growth the city saw in 2022. “It’s vitally important that we keep everyone informed...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County 911 service interrupted

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

A+ Athlete: Jace Sanders, Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Jace Sanders from Whitesboro High School. Jace holds a 4.1 GPA, is ranked eighth in his class, and is a member of the National Honor Society. All while also being a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
WHITESBORO, TX
KXII.com

Waterloo Lake Drive to close during reconstruction project

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced the beginning of the Waterloo Lake sewer line construction project Thursday. In a Facebook post, the city said the project will start on Monday and is expected to take 12-14 months. Waterloo Lake Dr. will be closed for the first few...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Sherman City Council approves two new projects

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just a few weeks ago, Sherman City Officials proposed to the city council the need for a larger city hall and during Tuesday’s meeting, the proposal moved closer to becoming an active project. Sherman Councilman, Josh Stevenson said, “So tonight, we approved a program study...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KXII.com

Water restored in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The water has been turned back on in Johnston County. Residents and customers in Rural Water District #3 in Johnston County were out of water due to a busted line. In a Facebook post, the Johnston County Emergency Management said the construction near the bridge...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.

The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Two Gainesville teens killed in shooting

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Two Gainesville teenagers were shot and killed on Monday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 82 and North Culberson Street. The victims — identified as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile —...
GAINESVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

