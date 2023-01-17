Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Durant’s Council discusses upcoming election, University Blvd. Project and more
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant’s City Council called for a special meeting Friday, with multiple talking points on the agenda. One of them being Oden Grube stepping down as Durant’s first female mayor. “She is going to take some time to focus on her businesses and her family and...
KXII.com
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Independent School District School Board approved a four-day instructional week academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Thursday night’s board meeting. Classes will start on Aug. 7, and go until May 23, with every Friday being off through the school year. The...
KXII.com
Denison Development Alliance holds 21st Economic Summit
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Development held it’s 21st economic development summit Friday morning. The purpose of the event is to educate the community on the future plans and projects, while also celebrating the growth the city saw in 2022. “It’s vitally important that we keep everyone informed...
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
KTEN.com
Grayson County 911 service interrupted
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
KXII.com
A+ Athlete: Jace Sanders, Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Jace Sanders from Whitesboro High School. Jace holds a 4.1 GPA, is ranked eighth in his class, and is a member of the National Honor Society. All while also being a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
KXII.com
Waterloo Lake Drive to close during reconstruction project
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced the beginning of the Waterloo Lake sewer line construction project Thursday. In a Facebook post, the city said the project will start on Monday and is expected to take 12-14 months. Waterloo Lake Dr. will be closed for the first few...
KXII.com
Sherman City Council approves two new projects
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just a few weeks ago, Sherman City Officials proposed to the city council the need for a larger city hall and during Tuesday’s meeting, the proposal moved closer to becoming an active project. Sherman Councilman, Josh Stevenson said, “So tonight, we approved a program study...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
KXII.com
Water restored in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The water has been turned back on in Johnston County. Residents and customers in Rural Water District #3 in Johnston County were out of water due to a busted line. In a Facebook post, the Johnston County Emergency Management said the construction near the bridge...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
KXII.com
Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey dismisses investigation into Bill Magers’ appointment to NTRA
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey announced Tuesday he dropped the investigation into the appointment of Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority. Dawsey said he believes there were no discussions or...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting. Belcher: “Seemed like we helped you out pretty good...
Amber Alert issued for two Dallas area girls
Police in the Dallas suburb are looking for Jessica and Jennifer Burns.
easttexasradio.com
Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.
The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
KTEN.com
Two Gainesville teens killed in shooting
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Two Gainesville teenagers were shot and killed on Monday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 82 and North Culberson Street. The victims — identified as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile —...
Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
KXII.com
Fire hydrant replacement in Denison may affect water pressure in area
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is planning to replace a fire hydrant in town that could affect the water pressure in that area. In a Facebook post, the city said utility crews will be replacing the fire hydrant at W. Sears and N. Scullin Ave. on Friday at 9 a.m.
KXII.com
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
