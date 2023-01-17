Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Justice Point, a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, claims that its purpose is to guarantee that justice is attainable to all. Even though they receive five million dollars annually from the Milwaukee County Courts, the organization charges $25 to contest inconclusive and often incorrect rapid drug tests - a rate that many who are awaiting trial and are not guilty cannot afford.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Schools service project at Carson Academy
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. believed in serving one's community. That is what Milwaukee Public Schools' MLK Day of Service is all about.
WISN
Longtime MPS educator bringing HBCU tour to Marshall High School students
MILWAUKEE — Inside Marshall High School's college and career center, students are preparing for their next steps. Senior Javan Elder is finishing up his college applications, which include a number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCUs; schools he admits he knew little about. "At first, I would...
WISN
'The selection we've made for the 120th is spot on'
MILWAUKEE — The past 120 years of Harley-Davidson are set to be celebrated this summer, with a four-day motorcycle festival in Milwaukee. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is slated for July 13-16. "I couldn't be more honored to be celebrating something that my relatives began back in 1903," said Bill...
communityjournal.net
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
WISN
Exhibit features work from incarcerated artists
MILWAUKEE — Pictures, portraits and paintings hang on the gallery walls at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Family and friends filled the space Thursday night supporting Wisconsin artists. Many of the artists could not see their work on display because they are incarcerated. "It's good that a...
radiomilwaukee.org
Inside 'The Giannis Building' at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. Inside, it's a vibrant coworking space and cafe, with a prominent brand agency...
CBS 58
Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis honored at 90th birthday concert event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday night, Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis was honored at a 90th birthday celebration. Dozens of musicians gathered at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Musicians rotated in and out all evening long, sharing stories along the way about how Ellis has helped share his love of jazz with several generations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
WISN
The Spice House in downtown Milwaukee to close in March
MILWAUKEE — After more than 30 years, The Spice House at 1031 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Milwaukee will permanently close its doors. An employee told 12 News "The store is closing after traffic has slowed down and it is no longer sustainable to keep the location open," said Sienna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK Drive and Vliet Street shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 near MLK Drive and Vliet Street. It at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
wpr.org
New Milwaukee youth prison approved by city will replace troubled Lincoln Hills facility
The Milwaukee site for a new youth prison — which is slated to replace the long-troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Irma — was approved by city officials Tuesday. But even with that approval, the new facility likely won't be operational until early 2026 — more than five years after the deadline state lawmakers set for closing the Irma detention centers.
Women's Center supports local moms with critical supplies through donations
TMJ4's 20th Community Baby Shower is underway and running the entire month of January. It's a chance to help families in crisis here in Southeast Wisconsin.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Waukesha JanBoree
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The latest edition of the CBS 58 Hometowns series takes a closer look at some of the unique, exciting activities that are taking place during this year's Waukesha JanBoree. The 2023 Waukesha JanBoree kicked off Friday, Jan. 13, and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 22.
WISN
Green Day and Foo Fighters headlining Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary at Veterans Park
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson announced that Green Day and Foo Fighters will headline their 120th Anniversary Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park. The entire festival is set for July 13-16 at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area. Harley said that Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will be the epicenter of day-long,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final approval
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing center....
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
WISN
Riverwest plant shop is upcycling
MILWAUKEE — Nick Reuland left cooperate America behind to start his own plant shop in Riverwest -Riverwest Grown. Riverwest Grown upcycles, using everyday items and turning them into pots for plants. Reuland hopes to use his shop as a community space to educate people on plants and gardening.
