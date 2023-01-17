CCAF Publishes State of Suptech Report, Regulators Step Up Utilization of Technology to Monitor Financial Services

Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
crowdfundinsider.com
StartEngine Reports Raising $33.9 Million in Q4, Topping Competitors
StartEngine, a leading US-based investment crowdfunding platform, is reporting that it raised $33.9 million during Q4 2022 under the Reg A+ (Regulation A) and Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemptions. StartEngine added that this surpassed its two largest competitors. According to StartEngine, Wefunder raised $23.9 million, and Republic raised $17.2 million...
crowdfundinsider.com
Abacus Group Acquires Gotham Security, GoVanguard to Expand Cybersecurity Service Offerings
Abacus Group, the provider of hosted IT services and solutions to alternative investment firms, announces that it has acquired two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies, Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard, both of which have solid track records of excellence in the cyber arena. Gotham Security, as the new business...
crowdfundinsider.com
Workplace Equity Analytics Platform Syndio Teams Up with Broadridge Financial Solutions
Syndio, which claims to be the world’s leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced a new partnership with global Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). The company is “employing Syndio’s technology to better enable the critical steps of measuring and deepening their commitment to pay equity.” This announcement “comes on...
crowdfundinsider.com
HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund
HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
crowdfundinsider.com
Zelle Has Issues, Points Finger at Bank of America
Zelle, a payments and transfers service that was created by multiple big banks, has been having some issues today, according to multiple posts on Twitter. While Zelle has not issued a press statement reassuring users it is on top of things, it appears that Zelle was quick to blame Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Protection Tech Firm Coincover Teams Up with Fireblocks
Coincover, which claims to be the leading digital asset protection technology company, announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations.”. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers “with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to...
crowdfundinsider.com
MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox
Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
crowdfundinsider.com
LatAm Fintech Dock Launches Platform for Integrated Banking, Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that “allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers.”. The innovative platform is “the first of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa Lists Alchemy Pay as Official Service Provider
The Alchemy Pay team is pleased to announce that Visa has listed Alchemy Pay as an Official Service Provider. Alchemy Pay has been “added as part of Visa’s Third Party Agent (TPA) Program and can be found listed as Alchemy GPS here.” This is “a significant sign of progress for our On & Off Ramp and recently launched NFT Checkout service.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Forter, the Trust Platform for E-Commerce, Acquires Immue to Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will “not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise.”. Bots are used “by the most...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces In-App Access to Earnings Calls
Finance software startup Quartr and investment platform Lightyear announce a partnership to bring Quartr’s convenient “access to earnings calls audios, reports and slide decks to the Lightyear platform.”. Quartr has “collected company information from roughly 7,000 listed companies and have, since this autumn, started redistributing this data to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Obligate Finalizes Seed Extension Round with Blockchange Ventures, Circle Ventures, SIX Fintech Ventures, Earlybird
Obligate, formerly known as FQX, announced it has successfully closed a seed extension funding round, “allowing them to scale their blockchain-based platform for bonds and commercial paper.”. Blockchange Ventures and Circle Ventures join initial seed co-investors Earlybird and SIX Fintech Ventures – “bringing the total seed raise to more...
crowdfundinsider.com
Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Lending Being Investigated by the Federal Reserve: Report
The US Federal Reserve is said to be investigating Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and their consumer operations – specifically consumer lending, according to a report. The news follows a difficult earnings report by Goldman that is being described as its worse earnings miss in a decade. Goldman’s results whiffed analyst expectations dramatically, causing shares to tank.
crowdfundinsider.com
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
crowdfundinsider.com
Societe Generale-FORGE Completes 7 Million DAI Drawdown from MakerDAO Protocol
MakerDAO, which claims to be the longest-standing DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, announces Societe Generale-FORGE, a subsidiary of French multinational investment bank Societe Generale, has “completed an initial DAI drawdown from the MakerDAO protocol of 7 million DAI. SG-FORGE converted the DAI to fiat currency to offer Societe Generale a means of refinancing digital covered bonds (the OFH Tokens) on its balance sheet.”
crowdfundinsider.com
South Korean NFT Project Doge Sound Club, Uppsala Security to Enhance Web3 Security
Doge Sound Club, which claims to be the first South Korean NFT project, and Uppsala Security, a company specializing in blockchain and virtual asset regulation technology (Reg-tech), announced the signing of a partnership on the 10th of January “with the goal of improving Web3 security.”. The two companies announced...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures
The financial services sector has evolved considerably during the past decade, with many new Fintech startups and banking challengers raising substantial funding to fundamentally improve how consumers perform transactions. Individuals and business organizations across the globe have been moving their activities online, a digital transformation trend that has accelerated following the COVID-19 outbreak. As we look back at the key developments in Fintech during 2022, it becomes clear that consumers and businesses are still looking for flexible payment options, including BNPL, contactless transactions, and more affordable cross-border transfers.
crowdfundinsider.com
EquityZen Founder: There is a Pickup in Secondary Transactions of Private Securities, as Shares are “On Sale”
EquityZen founder and Chief Strategy Officer Phil Haslett is seeing a pick up in the secondary market, which can be seen as a precursor to traditional IPOs, according to an email from the firm. EquityZen is a top secondary trading platform for private securities. Since its inception, EquityZen reports over...
