Memphis, NY

wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
ROME, NY
informnny.com

20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81

TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on...
HASTINGS, NY
localsyr.com

Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland

On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome

A homeless man was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he blocked traffic and punched a sheriff's vehicle window on Jan. 18, 2023. A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI

SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Utica rape suspect arrested, police say he’s 17

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested a suspect wanted for multiple home invasion sexual assaults in the city. Shortly after police urged residents to lock their doors and to provide video surveillance, the community delivered. “Almost immediately tips began pouring in regarding the identity of the suspect. We cannot thank the public enough for their assistance,” police reported Monday night. “Additionally, our investigators and officers combed through hundreds of hours of surveillance footage locating the suspect and following his movements that evening.” That information led police to identify a 17-year-old male suspect. He was arrested by police. The The post Utica rape suspect arrested, police say he’s 17 appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Trenton domestic dispute leads to charges against Oneida County man

TRENTON- A man from Oneida County is faced with a pair of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute earlier this month, authorities say. James J. Bartholomay, 34, of Barneveld, NY was arrested Tuesday evening by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County

Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

