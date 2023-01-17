UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested a suspect wanted for multiple home invasion sexual assaults in the city. Shortly after police urged residents to lock their doors and to provide video surveillance, the community delivered. “Almost immediately tips began pouring in regarding the identity of the suspect. We cannot thank the public enough for their assistance,” police reported Monday night. “Additionally, our investigators and officers combed through hundreds of hours of surveillance footage locating the suspect and following his movements that evening.” That information led police to identify a 17-year-old male suspect. He was arrested by police. The The post Utica rape suspect arrested, police say he’s 17 appeared first on Shore News Network.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO