Tulsa, OK

Related
News On 6

University Of Tulsa Receives $250K Grant To Support Student Entrepreneurs

The University of Tulsa is getting $250,000 grant to build a space for young entrepreneurs. The money will pay for a coffee lounge where students can sell products they created. "Students from the college of arts and science will display rotating art and computer science students will develop an app...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Zoo Announces Name Of Newest Baby Siamang

The Tulsa Zoo's newest male siamang now has a name, and workers are happy to introduce Pandai (pan'-dye). Pandai means 'clever' in the Malay language. He was born back in August and is now starting to explore his surroundings away from his mother, Pandai is the 16th siamang born at the Tulsa Zoo.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Skiatook Police Hold 'Color With A Cop' Event

Police officers and kids came together to do some coloring in Skiatook on Tuesday night. Charlie's Chicken was the scene for the Skiatook Police Department's Color With A Cop event. It is the second year in a row the department has held the event. Officer Brandon Foshee says it's a...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party

Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes

Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified

A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
TULSA, OK

