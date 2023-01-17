Read full article on original website
Historic Black Oklahoma church needs repairs before centennial celebration
Summit is one of 13 all-Black towns still in existence, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
News On 6
University Of Tulsa Receives $250K Grant To Support Student Entrepreneurs
The University of Tulsa is getting $250,000 grant to build a space for young entrepreneurs. The money will pay for a coffee lounge where students can sell products they created. "Students from the college of arts and science will display rotating art and computer science students will develop an app...
News On 6
City Of Broken Arrow Nearing Completion On New Korean War Memorial In Veterans Park
The City of Broken Arrow is just a few weeks away from installing a new Korean War Memorial in Veterans Park. The project consists of two parts: working on the plaza, which will be completed sometime around mid-February, and the statue, which will be installed on the plaza about a week after it is completed.
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop. It’s a new season for The Sports Page Steakhouse in Coweta, Oklahoma. This local favorite has been around since 2005 and now, they will be serving new traditions as well as long-time classics.
News On 6
Tulsa Zoo Announces Name Of Newest Baby Siamang
The Tulsa Zoo's newest male siamang now has a name, and workers are happy to introduce Pandai (pan'-dye). Pandai means 'clever' in the Malay language. He was born back in August and is now starting to explore his surroundings away from his mother, Pandai is the 16th siamang born at the Tulsa Zoo.
News On 6
Skiatook Police Hold 'Color With A Cop' Event
Police officers and kids came together to do some coloring in Skiatook on Tuesday night. Charlie's Chicken was the scene for the Skiatook Police Department's Color With A Cop event. It is the second year in a row the department has held the event. Officer Brandon Foshee says it's a...
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Encouraging People To Apply For Open school Board Seat
Tulsa Public School is encouraging people to apply for an open position on the school board. It is to fill a vacancy after Judith Barba Perez resigned from the board because her family is moving to another state. The school board is accepting applications until Friday at 5 p.m. Eligibility...
News On 6
Power Restored In Bartlesville After Nearly 1,700 People Affected Thursday Night
Power is restored after approximately 1,729 customers were affected Thursday night in Bartlesville, Okla., due to a PSO transmission line to the substation being offline. The power was restored around 10 p.m. Thursday. Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative said crews were dispatched and coordinated with PSO for restoration.
News On 6
Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party
Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
News On 6
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
State Says Oklahoma Saw Record Breaking Revenue From Tourism In 2021
The State of Oklahoma said 2021 was a record breaking year for tourism, bringing in more than $10 billion to local economies. The state said the majority of tourists came from outside of Oklahoma, accounting for 55 percent of the state's total visitors throughout the year. Across Tulsa, Oklahoma City,...
News On 6
Ty's Hamburgers Owner Looking For Buyer, Says Restaurant Will Stay Open
A midtown Tulsa burger joint that’s been around for more than 40 years is now up for sale. The owner wants her loyal customers to know the restaurant is not closing and she will only sell to someone who will carry on its legacy. Kristina Cushenberry and her family...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
News On 6
Drivers Deal With Traffic Snarl During Construction Project, Lumber Spill On BA Expressway
A big construction project on the Broken Arrow Expressway, combined with a bunch of spilled lumber on the road, caused a big traffic headache on Thursday for Tulsa drivers. Osage SkyNews 6 showed how the BA Expressway turned into a parking lot Thursday morning, after a load of lumber spilled out of a semi near 15th street.
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified
A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police. The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck...
