multihousingnews.com
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
KSAT 12
Video tour takes you through $7 million Dominion estate with 9 bathrooms
SAN ANTONIO – New video from Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is giving an inside look at a $6.9 million home in the guard-gated Dominion neighborhood. There are six-bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one half bathroom between the main house and the casita. The main house is nearly 8,900...
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
tpr.org
Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation
Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
tpr.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at electrical company on far Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on the city’s far Northeast Side early Friday morning. The fire was called in just before 5:30 a.m. at Powerhouse Electric in the 13100 block of Lookout Way, not far from Judson Road and Lookout Road and Interstate 35.
9 not-so-hidden gems to try for Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio
Culinaria is hosting the latest edition of its biannual dining series.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed in car on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
Red-hot Houston bar stirs up the fun in San Antonio with buzzy new Southtown location
The Southtown area south of downtown San Antonio has a plethora of dining, bar, recreational, and other entertainment options for all ages. The newest dining and drinking destination for residents and visitors, however, hails from Houston.McIntyre’s, an icehouse-style sports bar with three original locations in the Houston region, expanded into San Antonio in late 2022, opening at the former bar The Patio at 1035 S. Presa St. An extended grand opening was held December 29 through January 2.Like its Houston-area counterparts, the San Antonio McIntyre’s blends indoor and outdoor spaces with textured walls, a range of seating options, and ideal...
KSAT 12
Business owners say ongoing construction north of downtown continues depleting revenue
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has 54 construction projects currently working and city officials say 89% of them are considered on time. Still, many business owners near construction say the limited access to their establishment is driving revenue into the ground. “It’s impossible for us to continue to do...
San Antonio counter protest shown through local, Black drag queen's eyes
'They're not going to stop. But we're not going to stop either.'
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
Two boys shot in drive-by on southwest-side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two boys were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the southwest-side of town early Thursday. Police say the two minors were walking along South Zarzamora St near Walton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired. One boy was shot in the hand while the...
KSAT 12
Abandoned dogs in Balcones Heights officially in city’s custody
Three pit bulls found in feces and urine-coated floors are officially in the custody of the city of Balcones Heights. The dogs were left alone for days at a unit at the Coral Gables apartment complex. Some neighbors and animal advocates wanted to rescue them but couldn’t because pets are...
tpr.org
San Antonio celebrates MLK's dream with the biggest march in the U.S.
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March on the East Side on Monday. Busload after busload brought people from one of three park-n-ride locations and dropped them off at the Freedom Bridge at Martin Luther King Park. "Oh, I love this...
KSAT 12
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
Temporary outages hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements
The outages, which began at 9 a.m. Thursday, will mostly affect the unincorporated community of Cross Mountain.
KSAT 12
Cave explorers discover centuries-old bones in Natural Bridge Caverns
SAN ANTONIO – A recent discovery and recovery effort at Natural Bridge Caverns is giving insight into prehistoric felines that could have roamed the San Antonio and South Texas area centuries ago. Wildcat bones and tracks were discovered in the caves over the past few years dating back to...
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
