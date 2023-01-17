ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kogt.com

Gang Member Arrested

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery. Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Paul Doug Evey Jr., 35, of Ragley, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for domestic abuse with child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles. Evey turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of abusing a 2-year-old child, according to the Leesville Police Department. Officers say the mother of the child reported the incident to law enforcement and sought medical attention on Jan. 10, 2023, when she noticed substantial bruising to the child’s rear when the 2-year-old returned home from spending the weekend with the suspect.
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Theft At Pilot Truck Stop

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
ORANGE, TX
kalb.com

VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
LEESVILLE, LA
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Starving pit bulls rescued, recovering in Sabine Parish

FLORIEN, La. - A call to the Florien Police Department last week led to the discovery and rescue of two starving pit bulls on an empty lot near Liberty Loop. A caller reported to the Florien Police Department on Thursday there were two pit bulls tied on heavy chains, starving to death. An officer went to the site and confirmed that the dogs needed immediate care.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy