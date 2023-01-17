Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
fox4beaumont.com
ORSO and other agencies arrest SWS gang member accused of distributing meth in Vidor area
Vidor — The Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with help from the FBI and other agencies, carried out a narcotics search warrant in Vidor and arrested a gang member after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor area, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators...
White supremacist gang member arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen items at house in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — An alleged white supremacist gang member is in custody after drugs and stolen property were found at a house in Vidor Thursday morning. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Orange County Narcotics Division along with other agencies executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street in Vidor.
kogt.com
Gang Member Arrested
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
12newsnow.com
Newton County neighborhood without mail service after alleged altercation with resident, USPS driver
Rodriguez says her neighbor confronted the USPS driver for speeding while kids were playing on the road. She allegedly threw his mail on the ground and took off.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery. Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
KPLC TV
Beauregard constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Paul Doug Evey Jr., 35, of Ragley, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for domestic abuse with child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles. Evey turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023.
KPLC TV
Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of abusing a 2-year-old child, according to the Leesville Police Department. Officers say the mother of the child reported the incident to law enforcement and sought medical attention on Jan. 10, 2023, when she noticed substantial bruising to the child’s rear when the 2-year-old returned home from spending the weekend with the suspect.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
kogt.com
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
kalb.com
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
Man's life plus 160 years sentence may be one of Hardin County's longest sentences ever
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 64-year-old man received what may be Hardin County's longest sentence ever after a jury found him guilty of committing sex crimes against children. Ronnie Lee Gordon was sentenced to life plus another 160 years in a Texas state prison by Judge Steve Thomas after a Hardin County jury found him guilty on Friday, January 13, 2023.
kalb.com
Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
KTBS
Starving pit bulls rescued, recovering in Sabine Parish
FLORIEN, La. - A call to the Florien Police Department last week led to the discovery and rescue of two starving pit bulls on an empty lot near Liberty Loop. A caller reported to the Florien Police Department on Thursday there were two pit bulls tied on heavy chains, starving to death. An officer went to the site and confirmed that the dogs needed immediate care.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
KPLC TV
Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
