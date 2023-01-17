ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
PennLive.com

Super Bowl champ uses bow & arrow to kill massive mountain lion ‘wreaking havoc’ on neighborhood

Where do you go when you need help getting rid of a giant mountain lion wreaking havoc on your neighborhood? Well, one former NFL player can help you out. Derek Wolfe, who spent nine seasons playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, killed a very large mountain lion Tuesday night using a bow and arrow, he posted to Instagram. The picture shows Wolfe holding the animal which appears to stand just as tall as he is at 6-foot-5. Wolfe estimated that it weighed 195 pounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights

Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy