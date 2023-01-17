Where do you go when you need help getting rid of a giant mountain lion wreaking havoc on your neighborhood? Well, one former NFL player can help you out. Derek Wolfe, who spent nine seasons playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, killed a very large mountain lion Tuesday night using a bow and arrow, he posted to Instagram. The picture shows Wolfe holding the animal which appears to stand just as tall as he is at 6-foot-5. Wolfe estimated that it weighed 195 pounds.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO