Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)
An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County.
Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment and turned over, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
The Honda was totaled. McDonough-Armstrong was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
