Camden County, MO

Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County.

Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment and turned over, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Honda was totaled. McDonough-Armstrong was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

