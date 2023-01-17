Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events
Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
Ariza Bellevue developers unveil new plans to raise Coley Davis Road
Developers plan to raise and widen the road to help prevent street flooding in extreme weather events.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WSMV
Mural unveiled in Gallatin to celebrate children
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One day after celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new mural was unveiled in Gallatin. The mural was painted on the outside of the Gallatin Shalom Zone. The community center was once Union High School, the only high school in Sumner County for Black students during the segregation era.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Housing Authority begins search for new director, commissioner resigns over $311,000 in payments
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Housing Authority (CHA) has begun searching for a permanent executive director as well as a full-time finance director after concerns were raised about both positions this week. Additionally, one commissioner has resigned citing fears that the board may be violating federal law.
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
WSMV
Madison business owners speak out about crime issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Business owners are asking for changes in Madison. The owners said drivers speed down East Old Hickory Boulevard daily, creating dangerous situations that only get worse at night. That’s why some said they’re now scared to walk around at night. “It’s rough,” business owner...
Nashville Parent
Murfreesboro City Schools to Host Job Fair
Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive fair will include teaching positions for the 2023-2024 school year...
Tennessee Tribune
Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit
NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
WSMV
MNPD introduces new therapy dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday. Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida. MNPS students got...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
WSMV
WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named to the 2023 40 Under 40 list by the Nashville Business Journal. “When I found out, it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast. I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year, and I’m very grateful.”
Cheatham County School District misspent thousands in schools funds, audit finds
Comptroller Jason Mumpower has continually recommended a central system for purchasing, accounting and budgeting.
