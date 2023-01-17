ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events

Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Mural unveiled in Gallatin to celebrate children

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One day after celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new mural was unveiled in Gallatin. The mural was painted on the outside of the Gallatin Shalom Zone. The community center was once Union High School, the only high school in Sumner County for Black students during the segregation era.
GALLATIN, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison business owners speak out about crime issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Business owners are asking for changes in Madison. The owners said drivers speed down East Old Hickory Boulevard daily, creating dangerous situations that only get worse at night. That’s why some said they’re now scared to walk around at night. “It’s rough,” business owner...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Murfreesboro City Schools to Host Job Fair

Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive fair will include teaching positions for the 2023-2024 school year...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD introduces new therapy dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday. Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida. MNPS students got...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named to the 2023 40 Under 40 list by the Nashville Business Journal. “When I found out, it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast. I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year, and I’m very grateful.”
NASHVILLE, TN

