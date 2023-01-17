Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
There’s a Connection Between Maine Author Stephen King and the Green Comet Flying By Earth
There's a comet that is headed toward Earth for the first time in 50,000 years that will be visible in the night sky. It will have a green tint to it as it passes by Earth harmlessly. If this scenario sounds familiar to you, you're probably a fan of Stephen King, sci-fi horror movies, or both.
Can Any Mainers Legally Use Tire Chains, or Just Big Giant Trucks?
The roads lately have all made us wish we drove snow cats. Remember those big machines they drove in the original version of The Shining? The first time I ever saw that movie, I was obsessed with the idea of the snow cats. It's basically an SUV type deal with snow tracks on it instead of tires. Kind of like, half snowmobile, half road vehicle.
Maine’s Acadia National Park Nearly Surpassed 4 Million Visitors in 2022
It was another banner year for one of Maine's shining stars. Acadia National Park had nearly 4 million visits in 2022. According to Bangor Daily News, Maine's only national park had 3.97 million visits last year. That's the second highest visit total in the park's 104-year history. The only higher year was 2021, when the visits topped 4 million.
Bangor Humane Society Needs Lots of Cozy Blankets for Their Dogs
The Bangor Humane Society is asking for donations of soft blankets to protect their pups from the concrete floor. Imagine if you had to spend winter days and nights lying on a cold, hard floor. And let's take that scenario a little further. You've been taken out of your home, put in a place where you don't know anyone, surrounded by others who seem as scared as you are. The floor is cold, there's no bed to climb into or a sofa to lie on. Just the floor. No blankets to keep you warm and no buffer against the chilly surface. That's what the dogs at the Bangor Humane Society are facing if the organization doesn't gather donations of blankets and comforters.
Hey, Holden. Wondering About Those Big Construction Projects in Town?
But if you need storage lockers or garages in Holden, you are in luck. Not one, but two different construction projects will bring new storage facilities to Holden. First, a project that is directly across Main Road from Pat’s Pizza. Just after you enter Holden from Brewer. This is...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0