Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor on the Dane County Board.
Parents, students, staff weigh in on safety at Madison Schools
After almost a year of work, a committee is nearly ready to make its recommendations on how to improve safety and wellness in the Madison School District. The committee was formed last spring in response to ongoing safety concerns across the district and after a number of incidents, including a fight outside of East High School in November 2021 that was met with a heavy police response, students exposed to pepper spray sent to the hospital, and kept more than a third of the student body at home the next day because of threats related to the fight.
Sentencing hearing for man who admitted to killing UW-Madison student in 2008 | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The man who admitted to killing University of Wisconsin Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008 is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Friday. In October of 2022, David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in Dane County Court to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Zimmermann. This charge comes with a mandatory life sentence.
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
Jarek Ringler’s late 3 lifts Crestview over Madison in boys basketball
OLIVESBURG — When Crestview needs a big shot, coach John Kurtz has every ounce of trust in any of his players to knock it down. On Tuesday night in an absolute thriller of a high school boys basketball game, it was junior Jarek Ringler who stepped up with the dagger as his 3-pointer with less than five seconds left in the game netted the Cougars a 66-65 double-overtime victory over Madison in nonconference action.
