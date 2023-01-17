Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Elizabeth I. Alcalay
KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
Preserving hot rod culture at the Speed Shop in Kenosha
A Kenosha man's collection of vintage cars and hot rods is enough to make even the none 'car people' jealous.
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine in 2022: ‘An unprecedented year’
RACINE — Calling 2022 “an unprecedented year” for Downtown Racine, leaders of the Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) on Tuesday cited increased numbers of new business start-ups, special events and public event attendance. “Downtown is the economic engine of the community. I really think there are some amazing...
WISN
Jensen computer 'hidden' web searches revealed
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen retrial say he tried to hide incriminating web searches from just days before his wife’s death. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. An autopsy determined she died as a result of antifreeze poisoning. Jensen...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine police chase; Speeds topped 100 mph as pursuit entered Franklin
RACINE, Wis. – Racine County authorities have a 38-year-old man in custody following a police chase that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. Officials say around 3:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake due to a recent rash of burglaries. Those burglaries happened at multiple gas stations and a hardware store from the end of December into January. Investigators identified a suspect vehicle — and requested patrol units search for the vehicle and contact the operator.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defendant’s computer use probed
KENOSHA, Wis. – Mark Jensen says he is innocent and that his wife killed herself more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Jensen killed her—poisoning her with antifreeze, drugging her, and smothering her. On Thursday, Jan. 19, prosecutors turned back the clock for the jury. The internet was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
Man arrested, Sussex standoff prompts school lockdowns
Dozens of law enforcement are attempting to take a wanted man into custody in Sussex in rural Waukesha County Thursday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged
MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Oak Creek restaurant
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A car crashed into BelAir Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The damage to the building was "severe" – with the car continuing into the dining area. The driver, a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
wtmj.com
40,000 lbs of corn flood Milwaukee roadway in semi rollover crash
MILWAUKEE — Roughly 40,000 lbs of corn engulfed the southbound lane of I-41 last night when a semi-truck tipped over on the roadway, spilling its entire haul and effectively forcing a full closure of the road on Thursday night. The closure was announced by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County needs lifeguards
Milwaukee County Parks is looking to hire more lifeguards this summer. KRISTIN: IT IS STILL WINTER BUT RIGHT NOW THE WORK BEGINS TO KEEP POOLS IN OUR AREA OPEN FOR THE SUMMER. DERRICK: THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS PUTTING OUT THE CALLS FOR LIFEGUARDS. JOINING US IS THE ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF RECREATION FOR MILWAUKEE COUNTY PARKS. HOW MANY LIFEGUARDS IS THE COUNTY SHORT? >> WE ARE LOOKING FOR AS MANY LIFEGUARDS AS WE CAN GET. WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE AS MANY LIFEGUARDS APPLY AND OPEN AS MANY POOLS AS WE CAN. KRISTIN: SPEAKING OF HAVING THOSE POOLS OPEN LAST SUMMER ON THE 10 OF THE 14 POOLS WERE CLOSED BECAUSE OF A SHORTAGE. WHAT CAN BE DONE TO KEEP THOSE POOLS OPEN THIS YEAR? >> LIFEGUARDS IS THE STARTING POINT. HOW MANY LIFEGUARDS WE HAVE, MAKING SURE FACILITIES ARE SAFE. STARTING TO PUSH THAT RECRUITMENT, MAKING SURE WE ARE STARTING IN JANUARY AS PEOPLE ARE WRAPPING UP THE HOLIDAYS. THEY ARE NOT THINKING ABOUT SUMMER BUT WE NEED THEM TO START THINKING ABOUT SUMMER JOBS. DERRICK: STARTING TO RECRUIT IN THE SUMMERTIME IS ESSENTIALLY TOO LATE. LET’S TALK ABOUT WHAT THESE YOUNG FOLKS COULD EARN ON TOP OF WHAT THE STARTING HOURLY WAGE IS. >> OUR STARTING HOURLY WAGE IS $16.47 AN HOUR. WE PROVIDE ALL THE TRAINING, IN WATER, THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING. ON TOP OF THAT THEY COULD EARN UP TO $1000 IN INCENTIVES. IF THEY WORK THE ENTIRE SUMMER, IF THEY REFER SOME FRIENDS. THERE IS THE POTENTIAL TO EARN MORE MONEY ON THE TOP OF THEIR HOURLY WAGE. KRISTIN: WHAT CHANGED WHERE WE ARE SEEING THE SHORTAGE? >> THE SWIMMABILITY, WHICH IS WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO OPEN THESE POOLS IN OUR COMMUNITIES, SO FOLKS ARE ABLE TO MAKE THAT NEXT STEP INTO LIFEGUARDING FOR THE NEXT GENERATION. DERRICK: TALK ABOUT THE RETENTION, FOLKS THAT DO COME BACK YEAR OVER YEAR. >> IT IS STEADY. IT IS REBUILDING OUR LIFEGUARD CORE. WITH POOLS BE CLOSED IN THE SUMMER OF 2020 BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, IT IS REBUILDING THAT LIFEGUARD CORE. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE WORKING ON. KRISTIN: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US THIS AFTERNOON AND HOPEFULLY WE WILL HAVE THO.
WISN
Man fired shots at vehicles in Hartland business parking lot, then barricaded himself in apartment
SUSSEX, Wis. — The large police presence near an elementary school in Sussex Thursday afternoon was because of a tactical situation in the area. Judah, a fourth grader, told WISN 12 News that he was inside Woodside Elementary School when a lockdown was initiated. "I feel like it's just...
