Milwaukee County Parks is looking to hire more lifeguards this summer. KRISTIN: IT IS STILL WINTER BUT RIGHT NOW THE WORK BEGINS TO KEEP POOLS IN OUR AREA OPEN FOR THE SUMMER. DERRICK: THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS PUTTING OUT THE CALLS FOR LIFEGUARDS. JOINING US IS THE ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF RECREATION FOR MILWAUKEE COUNTY PARKS. HOW MANY LIFEGUARDS IS THE COUNTY SHORT? >> WE ARE LOOKING FOR AS MANY LIFEGUARDS AS WE CAN GET. WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE AS MANY LIFEGUARDS APPLY AND OPEN AS MANY POOLS AS WE CAN. KRISTIN: SPEAKING OF HAVING THOSE POOLS OPEN LAST SUMMER ON THE 10 OF THE 14 POOLS WERE CLOSED BECAUSE OF A SHORTAGE. WHAT CAN BE DONE TO KEEP THOSE POOLS OPEN THIS YEAR? >> LIFEGUARDS IS THE STARTING POINT. HOW MANY LIFEGUARDS WE HAVE, MAKING SURE FACILITIES ARE SAFE. STARTING TO PUSH THAT RECRUITMENT, MAKING SURE WE ARE STARTING IN JANUARY AS PEOPLE ARE WRAPPING UP THE HOLIDAYS. THEY ARE NOT THINKING ABOUT SUMMER BUT WE NEED THEM TO START THINKING ABOUT SUMMER JOBS. DERRICK: STARTING TO RECRUIT IN THE SUMMERTIME IS ESSENTIALLY TOO LATE. LET’S TALK ABOUT WHAT THESE YOUNG FOLKS COULD EARN ON TOP OF WHAT THE STARTING HOURLY WAGE IS. >> OUR STARTING HOURLY WAGE IS $16.47 AN HOUR. WE PROVIDE ALL THE TRAINING, IN WATER, THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING. ON TOP OF THAT THEY COULD EARN UP TO $1000 IN INCENTIVES. IF THEY WORK THE ENTIRE SUMMER, IF THEY REFER SOME FRIENDS. THERE IS THE POTENTIAL TO EARN MORE MONEY ON THE TOP OF THEIR HOURLY WAGE. KRISTIN: WHAT CHANGED WHERE WE ARE SEEING THE SHORTAGE? >> THE SWIMMABILITY, WHICH IS WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO OPEN THESE POOLS IN OUR COMMUNITIES, SO FOLKS ARE ABLE TO MAKE THAT NEXT STEP INTO LIFEGUARDING FOR THE NEXT GENERATION. DERRICK: TALK ABOUT THE RETENTION, FOLKS THAT DO COME BACK YEAR OVER YEAR. >> IT IS STEADY. IT IS REBUILDING OUR LIFEGUARD CORE. WITH POOLS BE CLOSED IN THE SUMMER OF 2020 BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, IT IS REBUILDING THAT LIFEGUARD CORE. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE WORKING ON. KRISTIN: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US THIS AFTERNOON AND HOPEFULLY WE WILL HAVE THO.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO