Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
Local university awarded over $700K for STEM programs
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A local university was awarded nearly $720,000 for scholarships to recruit and graduate students studying the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Wright State University was awarded the funds through the Choose Ohio First program, which awards competitive scholarship funding to Ohio’s colleges...
District Market opens in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
Montgomery County to host community resource event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County is kicking off 2023 as a co-sponsor to Haven Behavioral Hospital’s Connect Event. The event assists Montgomery County residents 'connect' to resources that are heavily focused on addiction and mental health treatment as well as additional support services that are often needed to help residents overcome personal obstacles.
Second-grader's father gets 'Welcome Home' surprise at Springboro elementary school
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students of Ms. Brezinski's second-grade class at Dennis Elementary School pulled off quite the "Welcome Home" surprise for a student's father. U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tom Penner returned Wednesday from a six-month deployment in Doha, Qatar, and he surprised his son, Brooks, as the guest "mystery" reader in class. In turn, students greeted Penner with a "Welcome Home" sign, handwritten cards, American flags, and chants of "Thank you for your service!"
Premier Health announces new Mobile Clinic
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Premier Community Health, a Fidelity Health Care subsidiary, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in Southwest Ohio communities with limited access to health care. “The new...
Montgomery County Fatherhood Summit assists fathers in overcoming barriers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative's Fatherhood Summit is returning in 2023. The summit brings together local agencies, organizations, and community partners to assist fathers in overcoming barriers and strengthening their relationships with their children. The event will take place on January 20 from 9 a.m....
Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli leaving district
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools will be searching for a new superintendent for the 2023 school year and beyond, as Dr. Elizabeth Lolli will be moving on from the position after July. Dr. Lolli started as interim superintendent back in the fall of 2017, before quickly being promoted...
Miamisburg City Schools host town hall meeting to discuss elementary programming
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A town hall meeting was held in Miamisburg on Wednesday evening, in order to discuss redistricting, current enrollment data, new residential units under construction, and their all day kindergarten pilot expansion. “We are seeking to provide opportunities for input for all of our residential districts to...
Miamisburg City Schools are asking for your feedback on programming and redistricting
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miamisburg City School District is considering three possible plans for the 2023-2024 elementary programming and redistricting, and they’re asking for your input. At Thursday night's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Laura Blessing briefly broke down each of the plans and walked through the next steps.
National TV show spotlights With God's Grace food pantry, free store
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A television show is putting a national spotlight on one local charity. "The American Dream: Selling Dayton" was filming at With God's Grace on Thursday. Show host Sheena Ellison said she learned about the good work With God's Grace and its founder Nicole Adkins was doing,...
Clark County Department of Reentry hosting Legal Help Clinic on Feb. 25
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Clark County Board of Commissioners and the Clark County Department of Reentry will host a free record sealing and CQE Legal Help Clinic at the Clark County Public Library, 201 South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. With the assistance of the Greater...
Dayton Police Department presents concerns over 'hooning' to Dayton City Commission
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There has been a significant increase in illegal street racing and reckless vehicle operating known as "hooning or takeover" since 2020, according to the Dayton Police Department. "Hooning" is defined as deliberately driving a vehicle recklessly in a dangerous manner, generally to provoke reactions from spectators.
Wind Advisory in effect for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Miami Valley until 9 pm. Showers and storms with a cold front could produce wind gusts as high as 50 mph. These wind gusts can blow around unsecured objects, down tree limbs, and cause isolated power outages.
Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Miami Valley
Dayton, OH (WKEF) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley until 7 pm. Storms that develop this afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. There is also a low risk for large hail as well as an isolated tornado.
Winter temperatures return
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Highs will be back in the mid 30s on Friday under mostly cloudy conditions. A few snow showers are possible but no accumulation is likely. Saturday starts in the mid 20s and rises into the 40s. A few pockets of sunshine are possible although it will be cloudy early.
UC campus police increasing patrols following back-to-back armed robberies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Campus police at the University of Cincinnati will increase patrols following back-to-back armed robberies near campus. The latest incident happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at Chickasaw and Victor Streets. The other crime was reported just one day earlier, less than a mile away on Fairview...
Washington Township fire levy on May ballot will not raise taxes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Washington Township and Centerville residents will vote in May on whether to renew a 4.65-mill levy for fire and emergency medical services. The levy will not raise taxes since it is a renewal. Homeowners will pay the same amount as in 2022, assuming their home's...
Lamme Road bridge to be closed for replacement
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County announced on Wednesday that Lamme Road will be closed at the bridge just north of Alex Bell Road for the total replacement of the bridge over Holes Creek. A detour for vehicles will be posted. The road will be closed beginning on Monday, January...
