Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox5 KVVU

Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
NYE COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring

Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows

What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

FBI Las Vegas office asks for info on man missing since November

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Las Vegas office is asking for information on a man who has been missing since early November. According to a news release, Johnnie “John” Wiens has been missing from Las Vegas since Nov. 4, 2022. The FBI...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

City adds defibrillators to 4 Las Vegas parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is working to save lives when every second counts. They’ve installed automated external defibrillators or AEDs at parks throughout the city that can be used on anyone who goes into cardiac arrest especially kids and adults who suffer a medical emergency while playing sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV

