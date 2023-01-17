Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB advising of increased noise due to Red Flag training exercise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base is advising residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley that they may hear increased noise from military aircraft due to upcoming Red Flag training exercises. According to a news release, Red Flag 23-1 will be held at Nellis Air Force Base...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
pvtimes.com
Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
8newsnow.com
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows
What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
8newsnow.com
Modern, long-lasting chiropractic with Spinal Care of Nevada
Spinal Care of Nevada’s Dr. Tuck Kuzmic explains modern, low-force chiropractic (no loud popping or twisting) and how it provides long term relief from neck pain, back pain, headaches, migraines, sciatica, disc issues and pinched nerves. Be sure to take advantage of their Special Offer: The first 20 people to call 702-566-HOPE (4673) will receive a 2-Day Workup – Includes history, exam and digital x-rays for $37 (normally $270.00).
Woman arrested in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash could stand trial
A woman arrested for mowing down several people along the Las Vegas Strip in 2015 could soon be headed to trial. Lakeisha Holloway may be on track to stand trial, after being examined by a medical doctor, according to new online court records on Thursday.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Fox5 KVVU
FBI Las Vegas office asks for info on man missing since November
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Las Vegas office is asking for information on a man who has been missing since early November. According to a news release, Johnnie “John” Wiens has been missing from Las Vegas since Nov. 4, 2022. The FBI...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
news3lv.com
New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
Fox5 KVVU
City adds defibrillators to 4 Las Vegas parks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is working to save lives when every second counts. They’ve installed automated external defibrillators or AEDs at parks throughout the city that can be used on anyone who goes into cardiac arrest especially kids and adults who suffer a medical emergency while playing sports.
