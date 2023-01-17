Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Enterprise Wildcats battle it out with Dothan Wolves in boys basketball
Troy Messenger
Bulldogs fall to Opp in area matchup
The Pike County Bulldogs lost their Class 3A, Area 4 showdown with the Opp Bobcats on the road on Tuesday night by a score of 63-57. The two sides battled it out in the first quarter with OHS taking a 10-9 lead into the second period. In the second quarter, Michael Walker exploded to knock down three three-pointers for the Bulldogs as PCHS took a 34-27 lead into halftime. Pike County maintained a narrow 44-41 lead going into the fourth but Opp managed to outscore the Dawgs 22-13 in the final period to secure the win.
Marianna’s Stephens signs to Huntingdon College
MARINNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna senior third baseman, Kylie Stephens signed to play softball for Huntingdon College on Wednesday afternoon. Stephens finished her junior season with a .382 AVG, 26-H, 22-RBI, 17-R, and 6-2B. She will lead a very talented Bulldogs roster this spring and said she is thankful to have the burden of making […]
wdhn.com
Geneva High School names new head football coach
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Jamel Harris has been named the next head coach of the Geneva High School football program. Geneva City Schools approved the hire at a board meeting Friday morning. Harris served as defensive coordinator for the Panthers the last two seasons under former head coach Les...
Troy Messenger
CHHS gets revenge on Carroll, PCHS remains unbeaten in area
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-8, 1-2) avenged their Class 5A, Area 4 loss to the Carroll Lady Eagles last week with a dominating 66-43 win on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy was on fire from the start as she scored 19 points in the first half alone. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Charles Henderson led 32-18 midway through the period but Carroll rallied to go on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to 32-27 with just under 25 seconds left. Hobdy then drilled a deep three as time expired in the half to put CHHS up 35-27 at halftime. An excited Hobdy ran straight into the locker room as the ball dropped through the net with Betty Wagner Gym exploding.
wtvy.com
Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan native has been hired on as head coach of a college football program in Iowa. Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. At 26, Paramore is the...
wtvy.com
Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
wtvy.com
Not all on board with purchasing homes to solve flooding issues
wdhn.com
ESCC spring enrollment is up for Spring Semester
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—2023 is off to a strong start at Enterprise State Community College. Enrollment is up by 15 percent when compared to the Spring semester of 2022. School officials say this is the fourth straight year of enrollment growth for Spring at ESCC. It seems students are either advancing their academic careers or working toward certification in a field to go right into the workforce.
wtvy.com
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
wdhn.com
More rain and storms for the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be seasonal as the majority of Wiregrass residents reach the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase during the overnight hours, which will keep our overnight lows warm in the mid to upper 40s heading into Saturday morning.
wdhn.com
Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
wtvy.com
EHS announces award in honor of late principal
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School and the family of Matt Rodgers announces an award in honor of the memory and legacy of the former principal. The Matt Rodgers ACT 30+ Award will be given to high school students who get a score of 30 or above on any section of the ACT.
wdhn.com
Southeast Health announces new director of vital department
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
wdhn.com
Dothan to purchase homes to mitigate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan will spend over $700,000 dollars to buy two properties in the garden district they believe will help with the flooding nightmare during heavy periods of rain. “Our property in the middle affects about 8 homes and our street has to be...
wtvy.com
Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
wtvy.com
Missing person reported in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
Shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
