Milwaukee, WI

Greta Nunez

Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of Equality

Justice Point, a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, claims that its purpose is to guarantee that justice is attainable to all. Even though they receive five million dollars annually from the Milwaukee County Courts, the organization charges $25 to contest inconclusive and often incorrect rapid drug tests - a rate that many who are awaiting trial and are not guilty cannot afford.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming fest what to know, locations

Harley riders and fans, start your engines. Every five years, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle company hosts a big bash in its hometown. But for its 120th anniversary in 2023, they’re really going all out, with a four-day citywide party featuring a parade, several free events, and two of the biggest rock bands in the world: Foo Fighters and Green Day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event

RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Solar panels added to dozens of Habit for Humanity homes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Arch Solar to bring solar power to 35 of its recently built homes in Milwaukee. Chris Garrison is the construction and operations director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. He walked through the Harambee neighborhood, where solar panels have been installed on the homes they’ve recently built.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

New Milwaukee youth prison approved by city will replace troubled Lincoln Hills facility

The Milwaukee site for a new youth prison — which is slated to replace the long-troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Irma — was approved by city officials Tuesday. But even with that approval, the new facility likely won't be operational until early 2026 — more than five years after the deadline state lawmakers set for closing the Irma detention centers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Interactive bus stops aims to fight gun violence

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. It’s an issue city leaders and community members said they will continue to combat. One Milwaukee mother is helping people impacted by gun violence share their stories. Debra Gillispe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023

KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Elizabeth I. Alcalay

KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Downtown Racine in 2022: ‘An unprecedented year’

RACINE — Calling 2022 “an unprecedented year” for Downtown Racine, leaders of the Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) on Tuesday cited increased numbers of new business start-ups, special events and public event attendance. “Downtown is the economic engine of the community. I really think there are some amazing...
RACINE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final approval

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing center....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis honored at 90th birthday concert event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday night, Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis was honored at a 90th birthday celebration. Dozens of musicians gathered at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Musicians rotated in and out all evening long, sharing stories along the way about how Ellis has helped share his love of jazz with several generations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

