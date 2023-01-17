Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of Equality
Justice Point, a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, claims that its purpose is to guarantee that justice is attainable to all. Even though they receive five million dollars annually from the Milwaukee County Courts, the organization charges $25 to contest inconclusive and often incorrect rapid drug tests - a rate that many who are awaiting trial and are not guilty cannot afford.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming fest what to know, locations
Harley riders and fans, start your engines. Every five years, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle company hosts a big bash in its hometown. But for its 120th anniversary in 2023, they’re really going all out, with a four-day citywide party featuring a parade, several free events, and two of the biggest rock bands in the world: Foo Fighters and Green Day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event
RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
spectrumnews1.com
Solar panels added to dozens of Habit for Humanity homes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Arch Solar to bring solar power to 35 of its recently built homes in Milwaukee. Chris Garrison is the construction and operations director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. He walked through the Harambee neighborhood, where solar panels have been installed on the homes they’ve recently built.
wpr.org
New Milwaukee youth prison approved by city will replace troubled Lincoln Hills facility
The Milwaukee site for a new youth prison — which is slated to replace the long-troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Irma — was approved by city officials Tuesday. But even with that approval, the new facility likely won't be operational until early 2026 — more than five years after the deadline state lawmakers set for closing the Irma detention centers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Schools service project at Carson Academy
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. believed in serving one's community. That is what Milwaukee Public Schools' MLK Day of Service is all about.
spectrumnews1.com
Interactive bus stops aims to fight gun violence
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. It’s an issue city leaders and community members said they will continue to combat. One Milwaukee mother is helping people impacted by gun violence share their stories. Debra Gillispe...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
Milwaukee school aims to achieve 40% teachers of color
Leaders with Milwaukee Academy of Sciences want to increase their numbers of teachers of color, from 20 percent today, to 40 percent by 2025.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Elizabeth I. Alcalay
KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
wuwm.com
Rent control may help ease the financial strain on rent burdened residents in Milwaukee
Housing rates are expensive and continue to increase across the country. More and more American renters are seeing their monthly rent increasing, and are now becoming rent-burdened. This means that many tenants are spending 30% or more of their overall income on rent alone. In Milwaukee County, about half of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine in 2022: ‘An unprecedented year’
RACINE — Calling 2022 “an unprecedented year” for Downtown Racine, leaders of the Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) on Tuesday cited increased numbers of new business start-ups, special events and public event attendance. “Downtown is the economic engine of the community. I really think there are some amazing...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final approval
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing center....
CBS 58
Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis honored at 90th birthday concert event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday night, Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis was honored at a 90th birthday celebration. Dozens of musicians gathered at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Musicians rotated in and out all evening long, sharing stories along the way about how Ellis has helped share his love of jazz with several generations.
Doctor who ran former abortion clinic in Milwaukee opens new center in Illinois
After a 10-year hiatus, Meg Larkin says she's back to helping women in their most vulnerable time of need.
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
