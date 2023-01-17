Legislature completes day eight of session

OLYMPIA - On Monday, the legislature convened for day eight of the 2023-24 legislative session.

Committees in both the House and Senate met to discuss various bills. Below is a list of the committees that met for each branch of the legislature and the topics of the bills they discussed.

Committee Hearings for the House on Monday:

Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry: Bills regarding hazing, negligent driving, unlawful branding of another person and an aggravating circumstance for mutilation or dismemberment of a human body.

Education: Hearing on a bill to establish regional apprenticeship programs.

House Environment & Energy: Bills concerning underground oil tanks, improving climate resiliency, reducing light pollution and labeling regulations for wipes.

Housing: Bills regarding tenant screening and licensed child care in common interest communities, sale/lease of mobile home communities; possible votes on previously heard bills.

Regulated Substances & Gaming: Hearing on a bill regarding limits on sale and possession of cannabis products.

Transportation: Bill regarding the capital vessel replacement account.

Appropriations: Bills concerning state pensions and retiree issues; plus a state pension overview.

Committee Hearings for the Senate on Monday:

Law & Justice: Bills regarding assisted outpatient treatment, lowering alcohol concentration for DUIs, extending felony DUI lookback to 15 years, removing Revised Code of Washington language and addressing consumer gender discrimination.

Labor & Commerce: Bills regarding paid family and medical leave, construction worker sick leave, expanding the farm internship program and requiring antidiscrimination clauses in public contracting.

Human Services: Bills to create the Washington Future Fund and raise the residential personal needs allowance; plus an overview of the WA Dept of Social & Health Services.

Early Learning & K-12 Ed: Bills regarding professional learning communities, trust revenue for small districts, adopting the interstate teacher mobility compact and noncompliance with state education laws.

Ag, Water, Nat Resources & Parks: Work session on cougar removals by local law enforcement, New Zealand style elk fencing pilot and encumbered lands proviso report.

Transportation: Work session on climate policies, plus presentations by state, regional and local transportation organizations.