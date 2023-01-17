Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
tdalabamamag.com
Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford has attention of Alabama, top D1 programs
Parker High School’s sophomore offensive lineman, Jourdin Crawford is already one of the most sought-after 2025 defensive lineman prospects in the country. The Birmingham, Alabama product currently holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. He currently stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 290 pounds. Crawford has plans to continue to get better after an impressive sophomore season for Parker.
Former Georgia Linebacker Transfers to Alabama
Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall has announced his transfer to Alabama. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday night. "I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings He has bestowed upon me. Without him I am nothing," wrote Marshall. "Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. Lastly, I would like to thank coach Smart, his staff and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years. It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of, during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama."
Live Updates: Severe Weather Coverage for West, Central Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing you with live updates about the severe weather that could impact our coverage areas. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist, said that a "band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through North/Central Alabama after midnight tonight, during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow."
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
tdalabamamag.com
Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa
Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
Alabama Football Hosts Tornado Disaster Relief Drive in T-Town
Last week, Alabama was hit by multiple tornadoes that caused lots of damage during a severe weather outbreak. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a “State of Emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa.”. The University of Alabama Football program has launched the “Alabama Tornado Disaster Relief...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision
Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
This Alabama Grocery Store Chicken Tastes Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A
Everybody loves the chicken chain closed on Sundays. What if you could make it home and nobody could tell the difference?. That's the word on the street (and social media) about a chicken product being sold in a grocery store with multiple locations in Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Northport along with...
Game Nineteen Preview: No. 4 Alabama versus Mizzou
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0) is set to finish off their 2-game road trip in Columbia on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3). The last time it took the court, the Crimson Tide took care of the Vanderbilt Commodores, sinking the 'Dores in a 78-66 victory. This marked Alabama's 7th-straight double-digit victory, 6 of which have been against SEC foes.
wbrc.com
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
Birmingham, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Fairfield High Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 18, 2023, 22:00:01.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Jaheim Oatis Starts Non-Profit
At a time when most college athletes are focused solely on landing NIL deals, Alabama freshman defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis has officially gotten his non-profit, Mentoring Athletes and Young Adults (MAYA), up and running. Oatis started the organization as a way of honoring the life of his little cousin, Maya,...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama
Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
Hundreds in Tuscaloosa walk for MLK Unity March
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds walked the streets of Tuscaloosa to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy Monday afternoon for the MLK Unity March. UA graduate student Farrah Sanders marched with her friends in memory of the civil rights icon. “As a native Alabamian and someone who had many family members participate in […]
wvtm13.com
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
