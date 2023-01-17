ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford has attention of Alabama, top D1 programs

Parker High School’s sophomore offensive lineman, Jourdin Crawford is already one of the most sought-after 2025 defensive lineman prospects in the country. The Birmingham, Alabama product currently holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. He currently stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 290 pounds. Crawford has plans to continue to get better after an impressive sophomore season for Parker.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Georgia Linebacker Transfers to Alabama

Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall has announced his transfer to Alabama. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday night. "I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings He has bestowed upon me. Without him I am nothing," wrote Marshall. "Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. Lastly, I would like to thank coach Smart, his staff and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years. It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of, during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama."
ATHENS, GA
92.9 WTUG

Live Updates: Severe Weather Coverage for West, Central Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing you with live updates about the severe weather that could impact our coverage areas. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist, said that a "band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through North/Central Alabama after midnight tonight, during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow."
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa

Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football Hosts Tornado Disaster Relief Drive in T-Town

Last week, Alabama was hit by multiple tornadoes that caused lots of damage during a severe weather outbreak. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a “State of Emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa.”. The University of Alabama Football program has launched the “Alabama Tornado Disaster Relief...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision

Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Game Nineteen Preview: No. 4 Alabama versus Mizzou

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0) is set to finish off their 2-game road trip in Columbia on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3). The last time it took the court, the Crimson Tide took care of the Vanderbilt Commodores, sinking the 'Dores in a 78-66 victory. This marked Alabama's 7th-straight double-digit victory, 6 of which have been against SEC foes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jaheim Oatis Starts Non-Profit

At a time when most college athletes are focused solely on landing NIL deals, Alabama freshman defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis has officially gotten his non-profit, Mentoring Athletes and Young Adults (MAYA), up and running. Oatis started the organization as a way of honoring the life of his little cousin, Maya,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target

Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Hundreds in Tuscaloosa walk for MLK Unity March

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds walked the streets of Tuscaloosa to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy Monday afternoon for the MLK Unity March. UA graduate student Farrah Sanders marched with her friends in memory of the civil rights icon. “As a native Alabamian and someone who had many family members participate in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy