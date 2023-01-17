ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

TC West talks lack of snow to start ski season

TRAVERSE CITY -- Thursday was an important one for all winter sports enthusiasts as we got our first strong run of snow in almost a month. Area downhill ski teams have felt the different already having three competitions cancelled due to lack of winter weather. That will change Monday when...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Ski resort inspects chairlift after child falls

BOYNE FALLS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Staff at Boyne Mountain are inspecting a chair lift after a child fell off one of them on Saturday. Resort staff said that at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, a young child fell off of the Boyneland Chairlift. The child was reportedly wearing a helmet...
BOYNE FALLS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

$1.6M to be used for road repairs in Petoskey

PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Petoskey has put aside $1.6 million for two mayor projects planned for later this year. The two projects include repairs on Porter and Maple streets, as well as a reconstruction of Bridge Street. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

High wind warning at the Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a high wind warning at the Mighty Mac. Staff issued the warning for all vehicles crossing the bridge due to winds in the Straits area of up to 34 m.p.h. Vehicles which are especially vulnerable to high winds are...
CBS Detroit

Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."  
BOYNE FALLS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investments help company expand and stay local

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A glass was raised Friday afternoon, toasting to millions of dollars in investments and dozens of potential new jobs coming to the area. Sometimes, so-called groundbreakings, happen long after the work has begun. That's the case at Traverse City Whiskey Company's new Leelanau County facility.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City Main Street announces 2023 events

BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Main Street has announced a series of scheduled events for 2023. All events will be held according to up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations at the time of the events. For more information about events happening in Boyne City, the Boyne City Main Street...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Public weighs-in on plans for new senior center in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The public got a change to weigh-in on plans for a new senior center in Traverse City. Plans include replacing the existing structure on Front Street with an 18,000-square foot building, as well as relocating the tennis and pickleball courts and parking lot. Another story:...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into rental complex

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commissioners had a packed agenda full of items related to parking, affordable housing, the new senior center and the Traverse City Film Festival. Commissioners took a step to provide additional affordable housing downtown. Another story: Traverse City moves closer...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City moves closer to building third parking garage

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City is one step closer to having a third parking garage downtown. Commissioners voted to approve an agreement to purchase five parcels on Front, Pine and State streets to build a parking garage. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elmwood Township commission delays vote on possible wellness center

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The fate of a former ski hill in Leelanau County was in the hands of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night. The commission could've voted on a special use permit to develop a wellness resort on top of the Timberlee property, but instead, decided to delay the decision.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cleanup work may reveal graves lost to time

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A cemetery in Leelanau County is one step closer to uncovering its past. "For them to be buried here and their families to have intended for them to be remembered, and then for us to not take care of that would be a travesty," said Linda Dewey.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

3 northern Michigan students nominated to attend military academies

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three students from Petoskey and Traverse City have been nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow to attend military academies. The following students were nominated by Senator Stabenow:. Aden Newman, from Petoskey, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Jack Prichard, from Traverse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy