Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Josh Allen’s Adorable Dog Caught Sleeping During Live Interview

Josh Allen's game against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs was both good and bad. Allen and the Bills offense did move the ball against a Miami defense who decided to blitz a lot. Single-man coverage led to a few huge plays for the Buffalo offense and should have resulted in another touchdown or two, if it weren't for drops.
Two Bills Questionable Heading Into Sunday’s Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills still don't have edge rusher Von Miller, safety Micah Hyde or wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Miller won't play again until next season, after suffering an ACL injury on Thanksgiving. Hyde and Crowder have had their 21-day windows activated to be brought back on the 53-man roster; Hyde with a neck injury and Crowder with an ankle injury.
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team

The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
Ryan Miller Writes an Emotional Thank You Letter to Buffalo

Tonight is a big night for the City of Buffalo, Sabres fans and former NHL goaltender, Ryan Miller. Tonight is Ryan Miller night at KeyBank Center, as the Sabres great will have his number 30 retired, along with having a ceremony that honors his career in Buffalo. That ceremony begins 6 pm, so make sure you're in your seats early for this game.
Is This The Reason Bills Mafia Jumps Through Tables?

Four straight Super Bowls, Wide Right, Josh Allen hurdling linebackers, and of course Bills Mafia. Since Bills Mafia started in the 2000s, it has grown to become a monster force for both the Bills and communities around Western New York. When people think of Bills' Mafia they think of jumping...
Jessica Pegula Gave A Special Message To Damar Hamlin [WATCH]

Before her first-round win in the Australian Open on Sunday, Buffalo tennis star Jessica Pegula gave Damar Hamlin a special shout-out. The Pegulas are considered by many to be the “first family” of Western New York. Kim and Terry Pegula are the well-known, wealthy owners of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, along with several other western New York sports franchises.
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York

You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
Von Miller Makes a Super Bowl Statement in the Bills Locker Room

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday afternoon's AFC Divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. The game will finally matchup two of the NFL's top four quarterbacks in the NFL, with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow playing the first game against one another in their pro careers. They were supposed to play against one another on Monday Night Football on January 2nd, but because of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, the game only had two complete drives completed.
Buffalo TV Ratings for Dolphins-Bills Game Are Unbelievable

The Buffalo Bills have made the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last three years and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills and Bengals both played close games in the wild card round and you can argue that both teams should have lost their opening playoff games. The Bills had costly turnovers against the Dolphins but had over 400 yards of total offense, which is why they won.
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold

You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
Jordan Poyer Tells Tom Brady: “Go Be With Your Kids, Man”

It's an important next two months for Buffalo Bills safety, Jordan Poyer. Poyer is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this March, as his contract will expire with the Bills. There's been much debate on if general manager Brandon Beane will be able to re-sign Poyer, because they're up against the cap and have Tremaine Edmunds to re-sign.
FREE Super Bowl Tickets With One Important Catch

Super Bowl weekend will be here before you know it and even though we don't which two teams will be playing in the NFL Championship game, we do know that you could be there. Here in Western New York, Buffalo Bills fans are getting ready for the game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park. If the Bills win, they move on to the AFC Championship game. Win that and it's on to the Super Bowl in Arizona! But before all that happens, you can roll up your sleeve and get ready to win.
