Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Josh Allen’s Adorable Dog Caught Sleeping During Live Interview
Josh Allen's game against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs was both good and bad. Allen and the Bills offense did move the ball against a Miami defense who decided to blitz a lot. Single-man coverage led to a few huge plays for the Buffalo offense and should have resulted in another touchdown or two, if it weren't for drops.
Two Bills Questionable Heading Into Sunday’s Playoff Game
The Buffalo Bills still don't have edge rusher Von Miller, safety Micah Hyde or wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Miller won't play again until next season, after suffering an ACL injury on Thanksgiving. Hyde and Crowder have had their 21-day windows activated to be brought back on the 53-man roster; Hyde with a neck injury and Crowder with an ankle injury.
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
Former NFL Great Says Bengals Have Zero Chance Against the Bills
The countdown is on for the much-anticipated AFC Divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. The game will finally match up Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, along with the explosive offenses that both teams have. The Bills are five-point favorites according to...
Ryan Miller Writes an Emotional Thank You Letter to Buffalo
Tonight is a big night for the City of Buffalo, Sabres fans and former NHL goaltender, Ryan Miller. Tonight is Ryan Miller night at KeyBank Center, as the Sabres great will have his number 30 retired, along with having a ceremony that honors his career in Buffalo. That ceremony begins 6 pm, so make sure you're in your seats early for this game.
Here’s How They Deice Highmark Stadium In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Bills will play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 3pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The weather forecast is calling for some snow and colder air to move in for the game this Sunday. The fans of the Buffalo Bills are no strangers to snow...
Is This The Reason Bills Mafia Jumps Through Tables?
Four straight Super Bowls, Wide Right, Josh Allen hurdling linebackers, and of course Bills Mafia. Since Bills Mafia started in the 2000s, it has grown to become a monster force for both the Bills and communities around Western New York. When people think of Bills' Mafia they think of jumping...
Stefon Diggs’ Hilarious Instagram Story Goes Viral [VIDEO]
There are few professional athletes in Buffalo more hilarious than Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Before he was traded to the Bills in March of 2020, fans didn't realize how funny Diggs was on and off the field. It's a subtle humor that makes him so hilarious. The all-pro wide...
Jessica Pegula Gave A Special Message To Damar Hamlin [WATCH]
Before her first-round win in the Australian Open on Sunday, Buffalo tennis star Jessica Pegula gave Damar Hamlin a special shout-out. The Pegulas are considered by many to be the “first family” of Western New York. Kim and Terry Pegula are the well-known, wealthy owners of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, along with several other western New York sports franchises.
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
Josh Allen Already Has A Super Bowl Speech Written
Kyle Brandt has been speaking with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen all season on his podcast. This weekend he unveiled a huge piece of info. It's not as cocky as it seems. Look at it more as a goal. It's like a vision board for him. "Kyle Brandt's Basement" has...
Von Miller Makes a Super Bowl Statement in the Bills Locker Room
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday afternoon's AFC Divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. The game will finally matchup two of the NFL's top four quarterbacks in the NFL, with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow playing the first game against one another in their pro careers. They were supposed to play against one another on Monday Night Football on January 2nd, but because of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, the game only had two complete drives completed.
Bengals Player Doing Lots of Talking to the Media Regarding Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals both played one less game than the rest of the NFL during the 2022 NFL regular season. That was due to the cancelled Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium because of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. The two teams finally play one another this...
Buffalo TV Ratings for Dolphins-Bills Game Are Unbelievable
The Buffalo Bills have made the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last three years and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills and Bengals both played close games in the wild card round and you can argue that both teams should have lost their opening playoff games. The Bills had costly turnovers against the Dolphins but had over 400 yards of total offense, which is why they won.
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
Jordan Poyer Tells Tom Brady: “Go Be With Your Kids, Man”
It's an important next two months for Buffalo Bills safety, Jordan Poyer. Poyer is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this March, as his contract will expire with the Bills. There's been much debate on if general manager Brandon Beane will be able to re-sign Poyer, because they're up against the cap and have Tremaine Edmunds to re-sign.
Bengals Rule Out Two Important Offensive Players Against Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's the first ever matchup between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, since their Monday Night Football game on January 2nd was cancelled due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. This is the first divisional round home game since...
FREE Super Bowl Tickets With One Important Catch
Super Bowl weekend will be here before you know it and even though we don't which two teams will be playing in the NFL Championship game, we do know that you could be there. Here in Western New York, Buffalo Bills fans are getting ready for the game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park. If the Bills win, they move on to the AFC Championship game. Win that and it's on to the Super Bowl in Arizona! But before all that happens, you can roll up your sleeve and get ready to win.
