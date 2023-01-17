Read full article on original website
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
San Luis Obispo County sees significant improvement in drought
For more than 20 days, a series of storms unleashed torrential rains on San Luis Obispo County. These storms significantly improved SLO County’s drought status. Before the series of 12 storms, SLO County was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Despite the heavy rains,...
Traveling on Highway 41? Here’s why you can still expect delays
A major road repair continues to slow traffic between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
Oceano deals with aftermath of damaged levee
Oceano resident Charlie Lackie's property got the full brunt of the Arroyo Grande Creek levee break. Living on the south side of the levee where it got damaged, Lackie rushed out to clear his barn and get the donkey out when heavy rains threatened to overflow the creek on Jan. 9.
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency due to storm. Here’s what that means
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next week, the city said.
Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads
As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency after flooding displaces residents
The City of Arroyo Grande has declared a local emergency after flooding left several homes uninhabitable.
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Looking Back to 1941: Heavy rains and wind damage entire coast
Posted: 5:48 am, January 18, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. – Heavy rains and raging winds have done serious damage to the entire California coast during the storm which up until today has drenched San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles. Local rainfall has been recorded as 16.97 inches for...
Southern California Underwater
The state of California is currently being slammed by rain and winds. More than 11 million people in Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties were under flood warnings as of Tuesday, January 10th, as powerful jetstreams from Southeast Asia blow solid winds and warm water over to the coast, and as a result, slam into the coast of California.
Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall
The water level at Lopez Lake has doubled within the last weeks. It's a remarkable turnaround for the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir, which was close to an all-time low level just weeks ago. The post Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
Central Coast communities continue to deal with post-storm recovery
Some Central Coast communities are still continuing to deal with post-storm recovery. The city of Arroyo Grande has assigned a liaison to assist Arroyo Grande residents affected by the recent storms.
Multiple landslides and floods leave mess in Rio Del Mar
RIO DEL MAR, Calif. — People in Rio del Mar were busy cleaning up streets and backyards following days of heavy rain, which caused landslides and flooding. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, neighborhoods along a cliff were evacuated by the Sheriff's Department due to multiple landslides that crashed into people's backyards.
Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage
ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
Central Coast counties now approved for direct federal assistance after storm
San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara Counties are now on the list of California counties under a major disaster declaration from this month’s storms. President Biden added them yesterday after local elected officials pushed for more direct aid to the Central Coast. The declaration allows the Federal Emergency...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Drones fly over Salinas River in search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan
Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say they have spent the past 10 days combing through the miles-long Salinas River in hopes of finally locating missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.
