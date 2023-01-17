ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
New Times

Oceano deals with aftermath of damaged levee

Oceano resident Charlie Lackie's property got the full brunt of the Arroyo Grande Creek levee break. Living on the south side of the levee where it got damaged, Lackie rushed out to clear his barn and get the donkey out when heavy rains threatened to overflow the creek on Jan. 9.
OCEANO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads

As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
thepointpress.org

Southern California Underwater

The state of California is currently being slammed by rain and winds. More than 11 million people in Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties were under flood warnings as of Tuesday, January 10th, as powerful jetstreams from Southeast Asia blow solid winds and warm water over to the coast, and as a result, slam into the coast of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
KSBW.com

Multiple landslides and floods leave mess in Rio Del Mar

RIO DEL MAR, Calif. — People in Rio del Mar were busy cleaning up streets and backyards following days of heavy rain, which caused landslides and flooding. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, neighborhoods along a cliff were evacuated by the Sheriff's Department due to multiple landslides that crashed into people's backyards.
RIO DEL MAR, CA
The Atascadero News

Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage

ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy