Garner, NC

cbs17

14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

After garbage spill, I-40 West reopens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A truck overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 40, spilling garbage on the roadway and closing the westbound direction for hours. I-40 West reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near exit 283 near I-540. The area had been closed since 11:15 a.m. At noon, traffic was slowly squeezing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Truck crashes into Harnett County home

ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
CHAPEL HILL, NC

