14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
DURHAM, N.C. — A truck overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 40, spilling garbage on the roadway and closing the westbound direction for hours. I-40 West reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near exit 283 near I-540. The area had been closed since 11:15 a.m. At noon, traffic was slowly squeezing...
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
